It may seem Isaiah Sanders was born to play quarterback at Air Force. He did, after all, enter the world at the academy’s base hospital.
But truth is, the trajectory to this point was likely set even before that.
Isaiah’s father, Col. Joe Sanders, grew up watching his father, a 22-year Air Force veteran, toil with others in base workshops and witness “the camaraderie, the esprit de corps and just that sense of, ‘We’re going to take on this mission together.’”
Joe, now retired after a 24-year career in the Air Force, intentionally refrained from verbally expressing a desire for his own children to follow the same career path. But he certainly set the foundation by inviting cadets in his classes — he was the director of the Center for Character and Leadership — to his home. Joe and wife Lourdes would also sponsor cadets, and would quickly find that one would multiply into a dozen in their living room for events like “Monday Night Football.”
What’s more, Joe outwardly wore the pride he felt in a job that saw him spend time at the Pentagon, deployed to Saudi Arabia, in Wyoming and Texas, but mostly here in Colorado Springs.
“I think my kids saw the fulfillment I got in serving my country,” Sanders said.
So, daughter Jasmine is now a freshman at Air Force and serving as a manager with the football team’s video department.
And then there’s Isaiah, in his junior year at the only place that ever made logical sense for him to attend.
Oh, he considered walk-on offers at Colorado or Wyoming, or seeing if the coaches at Southern Methodist might have a spot for him. But this wasn’t a fair contest. He was officially sold after visiting Troy Calhoun’s office on the day before Thanksgiving in 2015 when he received an unorthodox recruiting spiel.
Calhoun told him that the academy was going to be rigorous and that it wasn’t for everyone.
Ever his father’s son and his grandfather’s grandson, Isaiah closed his recruiting at that point.
“I think whenever there’s challenge, there’s even greater opportunity,” Isaiah Sanders said. “A lot of life is just perspective and how you look at things. Yes, there’s a lot of challenges here. To be frank, there’s going to be challenges probably anywhere I go, they’re just going to look different.”
Sanders’ mother was completely on board as well (the couple’s youngest son, Josaiah, is 11). Lourdes sees the layers of people watching out for her children and finds a sense of security in that.
But she did need to be convinced that they were doing it for the right reason.
“At the end of the day, those hard days ... it’s got to be because you want this,” she said.
Isaiah has wanted this from the beginning. And now, he may be entering a new phase in his experience as it is possible he will take over as Air Force’s starting quarterback on Saturday.
Nothing has been officially announced, and senior Arion Worthman may yet trot out with the first team at Florida Atlantic. But multiple signs are pointing toward Sanders getting his opportunity.
If the position doesn’t officially change hands on Saturday, Sanders knows he better be ready. Calhoun has said he expects two quarterbacks to play. And even if that wasn’t the plan, Air Force started three quarterbacks last year and three each of the two years prior to that.
In 2013, four quarterbacks cycled through in the starting spot.
Isaiah was one who took his turn last year, starting the finale and rushing a team-record 44 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over Utah State.
His era is coming at some point.
“We’ll see. We’re praying,” Joe Sanders said.
“My thing to him all the time is work hard, stay humble and keep God first. I’ve been telling him that for years in football and just life in general. He’s working on doing all three of those things. I think the rest will take care of itself.”
Sanders wouldn’t say where he thinks the position battle is going, but as an academic standout following a family path, he’s never focused exclusively on football anyway.
His sister handed him a photo last week of the two of them at Palmer Ridge, him in uniform as the Bears’ quarterback, her serving as a manager distributing water.
He was struck as how much has changed since — even though they’re still in the same city, still in similar roles on a football team. Even if this plan was somewhat preordained, he said it’s still been transformative.
“I’m not going to say I like every part of every challenge,” Sanders said, reflecting on his time at Air Force and the changes he’s seen in himself.
“But what I tell people is I appreciate it more than I like it because you know that it’s doing something for you.”