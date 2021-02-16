The NHL dropped a long list of rescheduled dates Tuesday, the aftermath of several teams halting activities due to players entering COVID-19 protocols.
The Colorado Avalanche paused Feb. 4 through Feb. 11 and had five games postponed: one against the Minnesota Wild, two against the St. Louis Blues, and two against the Arizona Coyotes. The Feb. 7 game against St. Louis is the only one without a makeup date.
The first game postponed against Minnesota — which also had to shut down for a time — was set for Feb. 4 but is now 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at home.
The second game at St. Louis that was Feb. 6 is now 7 p.m. April 14.
Colorado’s home games against Arizona set for Feb. 9 and 11 are now 7:30 p.m. March 31 and 7 p.m. April 12, respectively.
Another game at Arizona scheduled Feb. 25 is now the next day at 7 p.m. A Colorado home game against Anaheim was moved from March 31 to 7 p.m. March 16, during a nine-game homestand and wedged between two series.