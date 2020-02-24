BOULDER • You know Tad Boyle as the men’s basketball coach who has the CU Buffs on the cusp of the NCAA Tournament. Through his decade here he’s also carved out another title: New CU Football Coach Greeter.

And he’s got this gig down pat. Once the new guy wraps up his first news conference, Boyle makes his move: weave through media, dodging iPhone recorders, to the left side of the dais. Plants his feet in one spot and waits for the new guy to step off the stage: “Coach, Tad Boyle.”

Smile, handshake, pleasantries. Then do it all over again in two, three, maybe four years.

“This is my fifth football coach in 10 years,” Boyle reminded me.

This time the new guy was Karl Dorrell, a soft-spoken, 56-year-old ex-Broncos and Buffs assistant who came from the Miami Dolphins and last ran a college program in 2007 at UCLA. Dorrell read the room and twice pledged he’s “here for the long haul,” a reassuring nod to Mel Tucker’s sudden departure for Michigan State.

“This is my dream job,” said Dorrell, whose family built a home in Boulder County just over a year ago and last week interviewed for the CU job in the comforts of his living room.

The sincerity in his voice and tears in his eyes suggested a good man who will keep it real. Karl’s and Kim’s two kids were born at nearby Avista Adventist Hospital, daughter Lauren played volleyball at CU, and Dorrell said he “probably” would’ve stayed in the NFL if the job wasn’t CU. With all those incentives in mind, it still took some serious cash to lure a football coach to the Flatirons: $18 million over five years, making him the third highest-paid coach in the Pac-12. And that doesn’t include a $3.8 million salary pool for Dorrell’s coaching staff.

Either Dorrell had other suitors nobody knows about, or this Buffs football gig is one tough sell.

Throw my $5 on the latter, and cross your fingers CU doesn’t need it for the kind of buyout it gifted Gary Barnett, Jon Embree and Mike MacIntyre. Sheesh, does this program burn through money or what? But when Tucker burned CU, loyalty became priority No. 1. Hearts broken by an up-and-coming starlet, they called up a high school sweetheart to make amends.

“I feel really good about the fact Karl’s going to be our coach for a long time,” said CU athletic director Rick George, who liked that Dorrell saw the golden years as a Bill McCartney assistant.

“He knows it can be done,” George said.

George went safe on this one. A more dynamic selection would’ve been Air Force’s Troy Calhoun. But what do I know? He only smacked the Buffs on their own field six months ago. And while the Buffs aren’t going to out-recruit USC and Oregon on Sunday through Friday, why not out-coach ‘em Saturday?

Unless there are dollar bills swimming alongside the healthy brown trout population of Boulder Creek, CU should pray Dorrell is finally the man to get the job done — if it’s possible to sustain a winning program in Boulder. Considering 14 years have passed with only one winning record, it’s more than fair to have serious doubts.

I asked George if doling out that kind of money is an attempt to prove that CU means business.

“No, I’m not trying to send a message,” George said. “What I wanted was him to have what he needed to be able to hire the kind of staff that he needs to get us to the championship. When we hired Mel, we had one chance to get it right. I thought we got it right then. I really think we have it right now. We have a guy we know is going to be here.”

Dorrell’s going to be easy to root for with the Buffs. For starters, he was realistic, saying he must “earn the trust” of the players, administration and boosters. How refreshing compared to the la-la land where CU resides.

“We are on the cusp of something great,” Chancellor Phil DiStefano said, for example.

Dorrell also came across as endearingly humble, the opposite of a self-promoter, as he didn’t initially pursue the Colorado job out of respect for the coaching friends who did.

“It’s funny how the Lord gives you these blessings,” Dorrell said.

Now if the new guy can stick around these hills as long as Boyle, that would be a blessing.