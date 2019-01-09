Switchbacks FC took a step in a new direction Wednesday with the announced signing of Ghanaian duo Kwasi Donsu and Ibrahim Yaro.
Unlike the first six signings for the 2019 season, Donsu and Yaro have not previously played for the Switchbacks — or any American team.
Donsu and Yaro were, according to club release, spotted by new general manager Brian Crookham on a September trip to Ghana.
Crookham became the USL Championship club’s first general manager after an affiliation agreement was reached with the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer.
"We are very excited to have Donsu and Yaro join us for the 2019 season. We had the advantage of seeing them live with Medeama prior to their signing and it was clear that both are intense competitors who will immediately give the group a needed edge," said Crookham in a team release.
Donsu, a 23-year-old projected to play in a central midfield role, scored 22 times in 39 appearances while playing in Ghana’s Premier League the last two seasons.
Yaro, 22, is listed as a central defender and just came off a stint with his country’s Under-23 national team. Both come from Medeama SC, a club based in Tarkwa, Ghana.
They are, pending approval, the first international members of the 2019 team.
"Donsu is a dynamic attacker who loves to be on the ball. He will look to bring others into the game but will always find a way to be in the box and on the end of plays. His work on both sides of the ball will be a great asset as we look to implement our style of play. He is also dangerous every time he stands over a restart," Crookham said. "Yaro is an excellent 1v1 defender and rarely loses an aerial duel. He is a confident passer who will allow us to play from the back. He brings great athleticism to the back four and can play in multiple positions. These qualities have earned him recognition in the national team program."