Air Force has taken spring football games to the north, south and east. Soon-to-be-built facilities could open the door for the showcase event to be held in the heart of Colorado Springs.
This week’s announcement that a sports and event center as well as a new on-campus hockey arena for Colorado College will be constructed as part of the City for Champions project opens avenues for Falcons sports teams to venture into the community.
An Air Force football spring game at the planned downtown stadium would make sense, considering the team has played in recent years at District 20 Stadium, Fountain-Fort Carson and in Castle Rock. The venue could also provide an opportunity for academy teams to emerge from behind the gates for the occasional lacrosse or soccer game if not a football scrimmage or practice.
Air Force and Colorado College compete as Mountain West foes in women’s soccer, why not play a game downtown?
Also, about a decade ago the Falcons took basketball games to The Broadmoor World Arena to host Georgia Tech and Wake Forest — beating both ACC foes. With the arena losing a regular tenant when CC hockey moves out, scheduling flexibility would certainly be there if Air Force wanted to play there again.
“Colorado Springs is very important to Air Force athletics and we greatly appreciate the support we receive from our community,” acting athletic director Col. Jen Block said in a statement to The Gazette. “We are always excited to explore opportunities to expand our fan base and form partnerships in our local area.”