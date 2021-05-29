The day started off with bad news for the Rockies, and only continued to get worse.
Trevor Story was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation just 20 minutes before the start of a doubleheader against the Pirates. He will see doctors when he returns to Denver on Monday, and they will determine then if an MRI or other tests are necessary. Matt Adams was reinstated from the injured list, replacing Story on the active roster.
That left the Rockies, who already have a hard time getting runs on the road, without their all-star shortstop. They may have been in a new city for the start of a new series, but it was the same old results for the Rockies.
They were blanketed in the first game of a doubleheader against the Pirates, falling 7-0. They are 3-21 on the road and have been shut out nine times.
"They are frustrated," manager Bud Black said. "They have confidence, they think they can do the job. That's part of being a major leaguer."
With Story out for at least 10 days, Raimel Tapia is one of their most experienced hitters. Yet Tapia, who had been their hottest player in the early part of the season, is 10 for 56 in his last 16 games. He did manage a hit Saturday, one of only four for the Rockies.
His frustrations have started to show — a slammed bat or a thrown helmet have become regular occurrences after a bad at-bat.
“He’s getting it out of his system,” Black said. “He cares and wants to get hits. He wants to help the team.”
Tapia’s swing has gotten too big, and he’s gone into pull mode. The Rockies would like him to use the whole field more, and take walks if the pitcher starts to expand the zone. Even as he’s slumped, he’s not the type of player who needs to spend hours in the batting cages correcting his swing. Instead, he benefits from watching video and being instructed what he needs to correct. He has a close relationship with hitting coach Dave Magadan, who is fluent in Spanish.
After Tapia’s single in the sixth, the Rockies loaded the bases with one out. But they came up empty, and didn’t have any hits in the seventh. Jon Gray made it just three innings, allowing four hits and three runs.
Gray has been putting up the best numbers of his career at home, but has not been up to his standard on the road. He's been missing his location, and making the adjustment with his fastball has been difficult for him. In the past, he's felt like all of his pitches have moved more on the road, but this year it's only been the fastball.
"We’re frustrated," Gray said. "But still not giving up or letting down at all. It’s not what you want to see. There’s a real issue with us. We are trying to take care of that individually."