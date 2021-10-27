ENGLEWOOD — Kenny Young is a little surprised to be in Denver this week, and the rest of the 2021 season.
The newly acquired Broncos linebacker was traded to Denver from the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, despite having been the Rams' starting middle linebacker up until this point this season.
"I’ve been traded before. If the deadline is not over, you never know what to expect," Young said Wednesday. "It’s the business of football and my obligation is to do my job always. I just keep it at that.”
In seven starts, Young totaled 46 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks, which puts him on pace to have the best season of his career. That's why many, including Young, found it odd the Rams would send him to the Broncos, who desperately need linebackers as they've lost both Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson to season-ending injuries.
“It had nothing to do with my on-the-field ability or anything like that," Young said. "I think what it was is I was playing well, but the way the cap was structured, they needed to take some money off my deal to really get some guys off other areas up and ready to go. That’s what it was about. It was about finances. It’s something weird for me. I’ve never heard or experienced that, but it makes sense what they did. I’m not cool with it, but I have to respect it because they had no other choice.”
And Young has the right to be a bit disappointed leaving his hometown of Los Angeles, where he also played college football at UCLA. Not to mention he went from a 6-1 team and a Super Bowl contender in the Rams to the 3-4 Broncos, which have lost four straight.
"At the time, we were (the Rams) on a run," Young said. "I played a very good game and it just was confusing for me for a second, but I think they just had to deal with cap space with the finances. There’s really nothing that they could have done about it or I could have done about it. It’s a weird situation."
Young is looking forward to the opportunity he has with the Broncos, despite never intending to be in Denver this season. With Jewell and Johnson being on expiring contracts, Young has an opportunity to be re-signed in Denver if he plays well in the remaining 10 games.
But first, the Broncos just need Young to learn the defense as fast as possible, starting with facing Washington on Sunday at Empower Field.
"These past seventy-two hours have been a whirlwind, honestly," Young said. "I’m just here trying to learn as much as I can and trying to get caught up on things. There are some similar schemes, just different verbiage, but other than that I’m just here trying to — it’s a short week. I’m just trying to get as much as I can to try to get rolling but that’s up to the coach’s judgment and I’ve just got to try to get as prepared as I can.”