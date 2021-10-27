FILE - Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Kenny Young, right, sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., in this Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, file photo. The injury-riddled Denver Broncos acquired inside linebacker Kenny Young from the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, four days after they were gouged by third-string Cleveland running back De'Ernest Johnson.