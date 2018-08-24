Food options at a sporting event aren’t exactly known for their variety, value or quality. Nachos, beer and hot dogs? Sports enthusiasts have seen it all before.
However, with a new array of menu offerings the Denver Broncos are looking to change the perception of the type of food you can get at a game.
The team is looking to change “stadium food” to “stadium cuisine,” all reasonably priced between $8-$15. Here’s a peek at the new eats. They range the gamut from eclectic to healthy, and with twists on traditional favorites.
Sliders and Fries
Burgers can be hard to manage at a game, so sliders make sense. The new beef sliders are on a Hawaiian roll and are made from local organic beef. The fries are blanched, fried, then tossed in duck fat and seasoned with eight different spices. Throw in some aged cheddar, a sliced pickle, caramelized onions, and some sriracha mayonnaise and you’re all set.
Rice and Noodle Bowls
There are two new bowls available, one with noodles and another with rice. The Saigon noodle bowl is a chilled dish that is made up of rice, pickled red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and fresh herbs. It comes with a nuoc chom dressing on the side. The other bowl is a red curry rice bowl. This hot dish consists of stir-fried rice, charred vegetables and a red curry sauce. You can choose a topping of beef or chicken.
Wood-fired pizzas
Two new pizzas, both handmade, feature dough that has fermented for 48 hours. The dough is then hand-tossed and pizzas are made before being sold. One pizza is for the meat lover. It features steak, roasted mushrooms, tomatoes, caramelized onions, and fontina and mozzarella cheese. The other new pizza is a classic margherita pizza with Buffalo mozzarella, which gives it a nice sour tangy taste.
Oven-fired Pizza Subs
Now we’re cooking with gas! The picture of this one alone has me salivating like Homer Simpson. I mean seriously, look at that photo! These subs are essentially a melding of a sandwich with pizza. Guests can choose between meatballs or sausage placed inside a toasted hoagie bun. It’s then topped with marinara, pepperoni and sliced mozzarella cheese.
BBQ Thunder Dog
Named after the horse that stampedes the field after the Broncos score, the Thunder Dog is a foot-long hot dog topped with chopped brisket, triple hot cheese sauce, fried onions and barbecue sauce. Be prepared to ruin your diet with this one.
Green Chili Mac n’ Cheese
This white cheddar mac n’ cheese is balanced with spicy green chile and topped with a slow smoked pork shoulder and fried green onions. A nice treat to have on a cool fall day.
Reuben Sandwich
This sandwich is composed of hot corned beef piled on toasted marble rye bread and served with Thousand Island dressing and sauerkraut.
New Healthy Options
There are now more options for you if you’re trying to be health conscious while visiting Broncos Stadium. You might want to try the gluten-free turkey hoagie, a specialty entrée salad (Italian chopped or garden fresh) or grab a vegetable snack tray. If you’re looking for a boost, you might try the Superbowl. This vegetarian, organic dish is an acai smoothie topped with fruits and nuts. You can even add peanut butter or almond butter for a bonus amount of protein.