DENVER — Ejiro Evero has learned from some of the best.
Evero, who was officially introduced as the Broncos' new defensive coordinator Tuesday, has coached under several bright defensive minds during his 14 years in the NFL. From former Broncos head coach and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to long-time NFL defensive coordinator Wade Phillips to Chargers head coach Brandon Staley to Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Evero has a wealth of knowledge on the defensive side of the ball.
And now, for the first time in his career, he will be calling the shots.
"It's exposed me to so much in terms of so many different schemes, so many different identities," Evero said Tuesday. "It makes you realize there's a lot of different ways to get it done. The biggest thing about all those guys, the reasons they had success, is that they were great teachers, they had an identity, they stuck to that identity and they got the players to buy into it. That's the biggest thing that we want to get done and that's what we're going to get done here as well."
Evero said there will be a lot of "carryover" from last season's defense under Fangio, which finished third in the league in total defense and returns several key starters. He didn't specify what scheme he plans to run, having coached both a 3-4 and a 4-3 defense in his career.
But one thing he's certain of is that his defense will get after the quarterback.
"You've got to affect the quarterback," said Evero, who most recently served as the Rams' secondary coach/passing game coordinator. "If you can't get there with four [rushers], you've got to bring five. If you can't get there with five, you've got to bring six. So we'll bring pressure if we need to. That's just going to all depend on the rush. It's hard to say right now what exactly we're going to be.
"The great thing is, there's a lot of good coaches. I have a big background with a bunch of different people, so we've got a lot of things that we can fall back on and pull from, and we're going to take advantage of all that."
Evero said he won't know what scheme he will run until he evaluates the Broncos' roster this off-season. But no matter what scheme the Broncos run next season, he has a clear vision of how it will look and what it will need to do to be successful.
"When you talk about our philosophy on defense, we want to play with great energy," Evero said. "When people put our tape on, I want them to see a defense that's playing fast, that's playing aggressive, that's playing physical, we're flying around to the ball. ... We've got to be attacking the ball, and that's going to be a big point of our emphasis. We want to be situational masters. There's going to be all these situations, third down, red zone, two-minute — we want to own and dominate those situations.
"It's not just the coaches that are situational masters, but more so important that the players, so we're talking about playing with great energy and great physicality, talking about being up by the ball and we're talking about playing with situational awareness."