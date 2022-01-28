DENVER — If one could win a press conference, Nathaniel Hackett certainly did so Friday afternoon.
The Broncos' new head coach was enthusiastic in his introductory press conference at UCHealth Training Center, talking about his football journey, his coaching philosophy and how he hopes to breathe new life into a historically great organization that hasn't reached the playoffs in six years.
"I feel like this is a dream right now," said Hackett, who spent the past three seasons as the Packers' offensive coordinator and was hired Thursday as the franchise's 18th head coach. "To say that I'm excited would be a massive understatement. I am so excited to get to work."
Hackett is unlike the Broncos' previous two head coaches — Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio — and not just because he's an offensive-minded coach. The 42-year-old is all sorts of interesting, which was prevalent Friday, from comparing himself to Han Solo of Star Wars to saying he hopes to de-throne Packers coach Matt LaFleur as the sexiest head coach in the NFL.
For an organization that has been relatively boring since Peyton Manning's retirement in 2016, Hackett might just be the perfect leader for the Broncos.
"It's got to be that genuine juice, that genuine energy," Hackett said. "It's got to be who you are. It's got to vibrate through the whole facility. Everybody's got to feel it. It's not just one person, you don't have to save it up for just one player. It's got to be with anybody and everybody.
"I think as a coach you've got to have that excitement and energy to find different ways to approach them and get them fired up to learn and get better each day."
Hackett's leadership qualities combined with his innovative coaching style is eventually what won over the Broncos during the interview process. General Manager George Paton interviewed Hackett three separate times, coming away more impressed after each conversation. Hackett's first interview in Green Bay lasted four and a half hours; his second interview in Denver last over eight hours; and his third interview via Zoom and was just with Paton was two hours.
It was that final interview on Zoom, which took place Tuesday, that made Paton sure Hackett was the right choice.
"When you talk to him about his vision for our football team, about our offense, about our defense, about our special teams — we could have sat there for about five hours," Paton said. "He really blew us away that initial interview and it just carried on. You could see in a room with him and just talk football for hours. So I have no doubt of his football acumen. I think he has a brilliant football mind."
Hackett's job won't be easy, taking over a team that has a handful of talented, young pieces but is still missing an elite quarterback — something Paton and Hackett are sure to address this off-season. It'll also be Hackett's first time as a head coach, which he admitted is sure to result in some growing pains early.
But he also said he'll rely heavily on analytics as head coach, as well as an experienced and familiar staff.
"I think the starting point is getting a great game-management guy and somebody that's there," Hackett said. "Let's face it, we see it every week. That's really the difference between a lot of games. I think it's about having somebody good that can kind of always be there to guide you as you're going into a game. But practice is big. You've got to work situations all the time. Working those situations isn't fun for the guys sometimes because you've got to slow it down, you've got to talk through it. Sometimes their minds go.
"But you've got to put them in it as much as you can, because in the heat of the battle you want them to react the right way."
While Hackett may not have experience in game management or the day-to-day operations of being a head coach, he does have a good football acumen. The son of a long-time college and NFL coach, Hackett grew up around the sport. He's also spent time at several organizations learning under multiple veteran NFL coaches, such as Jon Gruden in Tampa Bay, Doug Marrone in Buffalo and Jacksonville and Lafleur in Green Bay.
And he's had offensive success almost everywhere he's been. In Green Bay, his offense had top 10 finishes in points per game, passing yards per game and fewest giveaways. And in Jacksonville, where he was the team's play caller, he helped the Jaguars lead the league in rushing 2017 and reach the AFC Championship with Blake Bortles at quarterback.
Just look at his answer when asked about his offensive philosophy and it's hard not to be excited about what Hackett might bring offensively to the Broncos.
"I think first and foremost, any offense that you have it has to be maneuverable and adjustable for whoever you have on your team," said Hackett, who will also serve as the team's offensive play caller. "I think the starting point is outside zone. Outside zone is what you want to do on offense and you want to base that off of play-pass. You want to make the defense cover the entire field. And you want to take shots down the field. I mean, let's all face it, that's what all the people in the stands love — they love watching the bombs down the field. "
Though, what should really energize Broncos Country, and those inside the team building, is Hackett's eagerness to be the Broncos' head coach. Whether or not he succeeds in that role is yet to be determined, and if he doesn't, it won't all fall on his shoulders.
But for now, his passion and exuberance to be in Denver should be enough to feed a fanbase hungry to return to the pinnacle of football.
"In the end, this is the Denver Broncos," Hackett said. "I mean, this is the Denver Broncos, y'all. To have the ability to be the head football coach of the Denver Broncos is unbelievable. This is awesome."