Air Force’s new defensive line coach brings credentials as an NFL defensive coordinator who also made stops at college powers like Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame.
Bill Sheridan was announced as the Falcons’ latest hire on Tuesday, coming to the academy from his most recent role as Boston College’s defensive coordinator in 2019.
“The United States Air Force Academy is beyond fortunate to have Bill and Jaycine Sheridan join the Falcons,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said in a press release. “Bill is a proven winner in every regard, as a coach, recruiter and representative.”
Sheridan replaces Terrance Jamison, who left Air Force last month for Purdue following one season in which he helped lead a defensive front with standouts like Mosese Fifita and Jordan Jackson that helped the Falcons to an 11-2 record and the No. 22 ranking in the final Associated Press poll.
The announcement of Sheridan's hire comes a day before national signing day.
Getting his start as a Michigan graduate assistant from 1985-86, Sheridan coaches linebackers at Maine and Cincinnati before splitting time with linebackers and defensive backs at Army from 1992-97. After that he coached linebackers at Michigan State (1998-2000), safeties and special teams at Notre Dame (2001) and linebackers and defensive line while doubling as recruiting coordinator at Michigan from 2002-04.
In the NFL, he coached linebackers for the New York Giants from 2005-08 and was the team’s defensive coordinator in 2009. He was a linebackers coach for the Miami Dolphins (2010-11), defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13) and linebackers coach for the Detroit Lions (2014-17).
He spent the past two seasons at Boston College under coach Steve Addazio, who was hired as head coach at Colorado State during this offseason.
He won a Super Bowl with the Giants and has coached four college programs in eight bowl games, including three Rose Bowls.
Sheridan is a 1982 graduate of Grand Valley State and a native of Detroit.