Odds and ends to prepare you for Air Force’s Mountain West home opener vs. Nevada at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPNNEWS (and KVOR 740 AM)
THREE SUBPLOTS
Air Force’s field-goal situation
In a series that has routinely come down to a kick, Air Force has uncertainty in its kicking game. Coach Troy Calhoun wouldn’t comment on the status of kicker Matt Philichi, but sources have said he suffered a broken left fibula at Utah State. If he can’t go, Jake Koehnke will likely take over. Koehnke missed from 40 and connected from 31 as Philichi’s replacement at Utah State, but the Falcons notably declined a chance to attempt a 33-yard field goal with 2:10 remaining while trailing by 10 in the loss.
Elsewhere in the kicking game …
Nevada had a pair of punts blocked in a 63-44 loss at Toledo last week and gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown. Meanwhile, Air Force has scored touchdowns in the past two weeks off a blocked punt and fumble recovery in kickoff coverage. In a game where both offenses are expected to put up big yards and points, such a play could go a long way toward tipping the scales either way.
Young runners
Nevada true freshman running back Toa Taua broke out for 170 yards and three touchdowns last week, while Air Force sophomore Kade Remsberg drew his first start and led the Falcons with 94 yards after entering the game with just 4 career rushing yards.
The two newcomers (Remsberg was on the team last year but saw no action) bring explosive playmaking abilities and will look to build on last week’s breakout performances.
BY THE NUMBERS
Members of the Krepsz family expected to play on Saturday. Nevada’s Sean Krepsz is the team’s starting guard, while his younger brother Kyle is in Air Force’s offensive line rotation as a guard.
Air Force starters – QB Isaiah Sanders, OLB Lakota Wills, DB Jeremy Fejedelem – who missed some practice time this week with injuries. It is unknown how that might impact Saturday’s lineup.
Falcons players to lead the team in rushing over the past eight games, a group that includes three quarterbacks, three tailbacks and two fullbacks.
81
Points for Nevada over the past two games
98
Points for Nevada’s opponents over the past two games
QUOTABLE
“It’s a big challenge, but I think we understand how to attack them much better this year.”
JAY NORVELL – Nevada’s second-year coach, whose team allowed 550 rushing yards in a loss to Air Force last year