Patrik Nemeth and Carl Soderberg were with the Colorado Avalanche when the team was gathering strength.
The past work paid off as Nemeth and Soderberg were summoned back to Colorado before the trade deadline to fill old and familiar roles on what looks like a Stanley Cup contender.
Colorado is 18-1-2 in its past 21 games, and deeper than it was during the Swedish players' first stint.
Nemeth, 29, said he was at home when he got the trade calls, first from Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman and then Joe Sakic. He was headed back to a team he’d enjoyed playing with.
“Going from non-playoff team to a contender like Colorado is obviously really exciting, but it’s even better that I know a lot of the guys here,” Nemeth said.
“Hopefully they’re happy to have me back, because I’m really excited to be back.”
Nemeth was drafted by the Dallas Stars in 2010. Once he was claimed off waivers by Colorado in 2017, he started playing in the NHL consistently.
Nemeth signed with Detroit after the 2018-19 season and developed into a steady penalty killer. He was third among Detroit defensemen in points (8) and average time on ice (18:24). There’s a clear-cut spot for him on the Avalanche roster with Erik Johnson not set to return until late in the postseason, if at all.
Nemeth was described as day-to-day with an injury after the trade, getting extra time to heal as three Avalanche games were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. He made his return to the lineup Thursday as the Avalanche became the second team in the league to clinch a playoff spot.
Soderberg found out he was going back to Colorado after a morning skate with the Chicago Blackhawks. The trade itself wasn’t a surprise.
“When I heard it was the Avalanche, I got very excited,” Soderberg said.
He said he’s spent time as a winger since leaving Colorado, where he was used at center, and was third on the Blackhawks in faceoff wins. Nazem Kadri centered Soderberg’s line Thursday alongside J.T. Compher.
“He's a hard-working guy. He plays the right way, 200-foot player,” Compher said before the game. “I think it should be a compliment to me and Naz.”
Coach Jared Bednar said forward Logan O’Connor (lower-body) is on the current road trip and hopes he’ll be an option. Once Mikko Rantanen and Joonas Donskoi return, Colorado could have the luxury of too many NHL-regular forwards.
The rested and consistent can play, and the team is prepared if injury strikes.
On defense, Bednar said he’s weighing a conditioning stint for Bo Byram, who has missed 12 games due to injury and COVID-19 protocol. On Thursday, Conor Timmins was paired with Nemeth.
Nemeth played 21:06, third among Colorado skaters, and spent nearly five minutes on the penalty kill in his second debut. He already knew what to do.
“I just think it was a great fit and I’m really, really excited to be back here with the guys,” Nemeth said.