Chris Wilkie faces his former team as Colorado College (8-10-2, 2-5-1 NCHC) looks to climb out of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference basement against sixth-place North Dakota (9-9-1, 3-5).
Last weekend: The Tigers were off after midweek games against Merrimack (5-1 win) and Maine (4-2 loss). CC led 2-1 in the first period before the Black Bears scored three unanswered. North Dakota is smarting after being swept by Canisius — the first time an Atlantic Hockey team has beaten the eight-time national champions.
Leaders: CC, Westin Michaud (6 goals, 8 assists), Alex Leclerc (.915 save percentage, 2.52 goals against); North Dakota, Jordan Kawaguchi (3 goals, 9 assists), Adam Scheel (.908 save percentage, 1.91 GAA)