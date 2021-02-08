The National Collegiate Hockey Conference is shortening and centralizing its tournament this year, with the newly single-elimination quarterfinals, semifinals and championship under one roof at North Dakota’s Ralph Engelstad Arena.
The league is building off the success of December’s “pod,” which was held at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb. Grand Forks was rumored to be among the other top contenders to host the pod.
The tournament is set for March 12-16, with the quarterfinals the first two days. In years past, the top four seeds would host the bottom four for a best-of-three series.
The Frozen Faceoff is usually held at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minn. The conference plans to return there in 2022 and have this playoff format be a temporary solution.
“It’s a whole different world right now,” Colorado College coach Mike Haviland said.
“I think, for this year, the one game — you have to do (single-elimination) in the NCAAs. You do it in the final four of your conference, if you get to it. For this year, I don’t mind it at all.”
Possibilities were floated including Omaha hosting again, and briefly, whether there would be a conference tournament at all. NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton said an objective is to “prepare and protect teams that would advance to the NCAA Tournament.”
All eight NCHC teams have already met the threshold of 13 games to qualify for the conference tournament.
Should another situation arise like the two-week quarantine that shortened Colorado College’s stay in the pod, Fenton said it comes down to timing.
“We’ve got a decision that needs to be made as to whether things will get reseeded, or the team that was going to face that team with the issue just moves on to the semifinals, or maybe even some other portion of the tournament,” he said.
Logistical issues took a neutral-site host off the table. Only North Dakota will enjoy home-ice advantage. That could matter to Colorado College, which is tied for seventh in the conference with Miami and in the mix to face the Fighting Hawks first. Some fan attendance is anticipated.
Colorado College has struggled since the pod, winning the first game after its conclusion and dropping the next seven.
While a best-of-three series allows for one bad or fluky night, a single-elimination format could provide encouragement for the underdog.
“I think anybody can beat anybody in this conference. It’s been shown all year,” Haviland said.
“The one game — it’s not a series where teams can wear teams down. If you go in with a plan and that plan is the right plan, you can beat teams. I think it suits us really well, to be honest.”
The quarterfinals will air on nchc.tv. CBS Sports Network will broadcast the Frozen Faceoff semifinals and final March 15-16. There will be no third-place game.
Omaha and North Dakota are scheduled to close the regular season March 5. Fenton acknowledged two games “hanging out there” with all signs pointing to eventual rescheduling — a series between Colorado College and Denver that was postponed due to the Tigers’ positive COVID-19 test.
Fenton said because of the short distance between the schools, midweek makeup dates are an option, but “I suppose we could see a game between those two fall on that particular weekend,” meaning March 5-7. He said those conversations were ongoing.
That might impact a potential quarantine before the postseason, as was required before the pod.