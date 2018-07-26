The Colorado Springs-based National Collegiate Hockey Conference is on board with member Colorado College’s plans to relocate from The Broadmoor World Arena to a new, on-campus arena in a few years.
“We’re, as a conference, really excited for this,” NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton said. “Selfishly, as the conference resides here, it’s a great thing for the Colorado Springs area.”
The expected downsizing by about 5,000 seats isn’t an area of concern, as two other NCHC sites have similar capacities. Fenton said teams report back positively after visiting rinks where “the fans are right on top of you.”
But it’s early, and plans can shift.
“We’ll see where Colorado College and the people that are working on it actually wind up,” Fenton said. “They’re talking around 3,000 seats, but those numbers can change.”
The league will require certain things of the locker rooms, officials’ resources and video review, but leave most of it up to the school. At Wednesday’s press conference during which renderings were unveiled, Susie Burghart, chair of the Colorado College Board of Trustees, said architects will be selected based on commitment to sustainability and keeping the design in line with the area.
And, of course, transforming a city block into a rollicking arena.
“It’s an exciting, intimate college hockey atmosphere, good for the game and good for Colorado College,” Fenton said.