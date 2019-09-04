An NCAA championship will be decided in Colorado Springs for the first time in more than a decade in 2021.
The Springs-based Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, in conjunction with Colorado Springs Sports Corp. and Switchbacks FC, announced Wednesday the 2021 Division II Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships will be held at the new, 8,000-seat downtown stadium, the future home of the Switchbacks.
The original plan was for Tampa, the 2020 host, to do so again the following year, but that fell through. When the bid went back up, RMAC commissioner Chris Graham quickly focused his efforts on the downtown stadium, projected to open in the spring of 2021, owned by the Switchbacks ownership group.
“That was the first thing I thought of when I made the first initial decision to go after it,” Graham told The Gazette on Tuesday. “That it would be a great opportunity to bring some Division II national championships to a top-notch facility in Colorado Springs.”
Graham and Switchbacks FC president Nick Ragain started conversing the possibilities in the spring and learned they had received the bid in May.
“One of the things that we learned early on is that one of the other teams in our league hosted last year and will be hosting this coming year,” Ragain said of fellow United Soccer League Championship club Pittsburgh Riverhounds, who play in the 5,000-seat, soccer-specific Highmark Stadium. “We were certainly encouraged with that.”
Further encouragement came when they viewed highlights from last year’s semifinals and championship matches in Pittsburgh when the wind chill hovered around 20 degrees. Like previous years, the 2021 men's and women's semifinals and finals, a total of six games, will be played outdoors in December.
“The Pittsburgh cold is less manageable than Colorado cold,” Ragain said.
“I think we can still provide them a venue, an atmosphere and climate that will be very conducive to championship soccer,” Graham added.
Ragain’s primary goal is getting the venue completed by spring 2021. Weidner Field, the current home of the Switchbacks, would be used as an emergency backup site should construction take longer than anticipated.
The 2006 NCAA rifle championship, hosted at the Air Force Academy, was the most recent NCAA title handed out in Colorado Springs, according to Graham.
The 2021 finals mark the first event outside of Switchbacks matches planned for the new stadium, and if all goes according to plan, it might not be the last of its kind.
“As the planning continues in the next few months, we may consider bidding to bring this back,” Graham said.
“We think holding Division II championships here just makes sense.”