NCAA legislation passed Tuesday makes it more likely that an Air Force athlete could eventually pocket extra money for an endorsement, offering a lesson or in some other way capitalizing on their platform on the Division I level.
But more questions than answers remain, including how the service academies will eventually fit into this.
The NCAA’s top governing board voted unanimously to permit students participating in athletics the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.
The gray area comes with the final eight words, and the governing board is turning to its three divisions to consider updates to bylaws and policy that will determine what the future collegiate model will look like.
At Air Force, cadets are already paid a regular wage in addition to their free education.
“It’s pretty complicated and way too early for many answers,” an academy spokesman said in an email to The Gazette.
Air Force senior slot receiver Ben Waters said he was in favor of finding ways to allow athletes to earn money on their name, image and likeness.
“I think it’s a good thing,” he said, noting he was most excited that this could allow EA Sports NCAA Football to resume making its popular video game after it was canceled in 2013.
Falcons coach Troy Calhoun said he’s not opposed to finding a way for athletes to be compensated, but he would prefer a deferred payment system that can be cashed out when an athlete graduates, exhausts eligibility or forgoes eligibility to turn pro.
“I think you tend to have pretty good guidance when you first go to college,” Calhoun said. “I think especially in this day and age, I mean the structure and support that’s there for student-athletes now compared to 25 years ago is through the roof, by and large, when you talk about university support, academically, when it comes to food, when it comes to access to tutors, when it comes to leadership and decision-making, there is so much there now.
“That’s when they need the biggest boost to kind of get on their feet for the next phase of life, because now that structure is not there.”