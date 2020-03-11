The NCAA announced Wednesday that its winter championships will be played without fans in attendance, and the ramifications will be felt in Colorado.
The University of Denver will host the NCAA hockey regional in Loveland on March 27 and 28. Those games are set to take place with “only essential staff and limited family attendance" in order to limit the potential impact of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Fans will have another chance to see the NCAA West regional in Loveland as Denver hosts in 2021 as well.
The NCAA Gymnastics Regional at Magness Arena on April 2-4 is likewise affected.
Tickets for Denver’s National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinals series this weekend against visiting Omaha and the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul, Minn., on March 20-21 were still on sale as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Frozen Four is scheduled to take place April 9-11 in Detroit. The stands will be empty for that event as well.
“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” a release attributed to NCAA president Mark Emmert read. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”