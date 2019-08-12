Home opener: Suns at Nuggets
7 p.m., Oct. 25
The Nuggets won 34 games at the Pepsi Center to have the top home record in the league. This year they open against Phoenix.
76ers at Nuggets
7 p.m., Nov. 8
Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic would match the two centers in the league - assuming the injury-plagued Embiid plays at altitude.
Nets at Nuggets
8:30 p.m., Nov. 14
The last time former Celtic Kyrie Irving played at Pepsi Center he threw the ball into the crowd after allowing Jamal Murray to score 48 points.
Rockets at Nuggets
7 p.m., Nov. 20
For better or worse Russell Westbrook and James Harden always put on a show in Denver.
Lakers at Nuggets
7 p.m., Dec. 3
The Lakers have always been a hot ticket and now they finally could have a roster to merit that hype with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Trail Blazers at Nuggets
8:30 p.m., Dec. 12
Portland has quietly made an overhaul to its in the offseason despite eliminating Denver from the playoffs last year.
Pelicans at Nuggets
8:30 p.m., Dec. 25
No. 1 pick Zion Williamson and New Orleans are in Denver on Christmas Day. It is the Pelicans only visit to the Mile High City next season.
Clippers at Nuggets
6 p.m., Jan. 12
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have made the Clippers instant contenders in the Western Conference.
Spurs at Nuggets
7 p.m., Feb. 10
San Antonio is always a threat in the Western Conference and Derrick White (UCCS, CU) is a favorite in Colorado.
Pistons at Nuggets
7 p.m., Feb. 25
Palmer High School star Reggie Jackson appears to finally be healthy and the Pistons have Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose.
Bucks at Nuggets
7 p.m., March 9
MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and one of the top teams in the East make their only trip to Denver.