DENVER — The Joker read the room. With quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Drew Lock chillin’ out and munching popcorn courtside, Nikola Jokic unloaded a 70-foot pass into the hands of Gary Harris. Touchdown! Lock applauded. Manning high-fived his kids.
“My goal is to throw over the defender,” Jokic explained after the Nuggets outran the NBA champion Toronto Raptors 133-118 Sunday at a quarterback-studded Pepsi Center.
After Jokic piled up yet another triple-double in a fast-paced game of action ball, his teammates were asked: Is there anything big fella can’t do?
“I’m a little surprised when he dunks the ball,” Michael Porter Jr. joked.
OK, there’s one thing: force the Nuggets to prominently feature Porter down the stretch run of the regular season — and into the postseason. It was Jokic who put the Nuggets on his massive shoulders and carried them into the Western Conference semifinals. He’s an MVP candidate more nights than not, outshining (23 points, 18 rebounds, 11 assists) the likes of All-Star starter Pascal Siakam (16 points). But if this Nuggets squad ventures into the postseason with the same bunch that got a premature boot from the Portland Trail Blazers, only Nuggets diehards are wild enough to expect a different result.
To quiet the talking heads who label the Nuggets as a pretender, this outfit needs Porter to grow into a bigger role during the regular season so he’s ready when the real fun starts. Giving him 19 minutes Sunday, when he made a noticeable difference with 11 points, six boards and three assists, was a promising start. But anything less than 20 minutes per game is the Nuggets lowering their own ceiling. Play the kid already!
“I love the fact that I have a lot of options to choose from,” coach Michael Malone said afterward.
Asked if there are enough minutes to go around for wings Harris, Porter and Torrey Craig, Malone said: “We’ll have to wait and see. It’s a good problem to have.”
The Nuggets must make room. When Joker’s doing Joker things, Jamal Murray is splashing five 3-pointers in the first quarter, and jumping-jack forward Jerami Grant is locking up Siakam, the Nuggets can look like world-beaters. But it’s a steadfast rule that you should play the guys the other team doesn’t want to deal with. And the way the Raptors collapsed on Porter’s every dribble, it was clear the reigning champs didn’t want Porter to go off on one of his scoring runs.
"We played for each other," said Porter, who alluded to their ridiculous 38 assists in the game. Action ball. And get this: the Nuggets under Malone are 19-1 when they whip around 35-plus assists. "I thought we accepted the challenge playing a really good team."
The Broncos' newest starting quarterback, Lock learned the pecking order when he earned a decent ovation from a crowd of 19,000-plus. Couple of minutes later, Manning’s introduction sounded like Garth Brooks took the stage. It’s like he won a Super Bowl here or something. One lucky fan caught a football signed by both.
Wait until John Elway finds out the best arm here belongs to a 7-footer. Can you say quarterback controversy? Jokic even threw down a rare dunk for good measure.
"Nobody was around me," Joker said. "I think, why not give it a try?"
Just a theory, but Porter's smooth movements sometimes give the effect he's not playing as hard as the grown men around him. I don’t believe that’s the case. But Malone referenced the Nuggets' effort as a reason they were able to come off a blowout loss to the Clippers Friday and finally put away the Raptors on Sunday.
"Most importantly, we have to play harder," Malone said.
If floor burns are his way onto the court, somebody get Porter a durable set of kneepads. If it's emotion the Nuggets want to see, tell him to scream or something.
But on March 1 last year, when the madness kicked in, the Nuggets were 42-19. They went a very pedestrian 19-16 the rest of the way, despite Joker’s basketball heroics. They’re 41-19 on this March 1. What’s going to be the difference? Porter.
Sure, rolling with the rookie might cost the Nuggets a seed line or two. But if it means the 6-10, 218-pound forward is comfy in the postseason, it’s worth it.
You know Joker’s going to bring it. Ask Peyton and Drew. But if this promising season is to close with a deeper playoff run, Porter must grow into a bigger role.