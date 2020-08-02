Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.