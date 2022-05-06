DENVER • Nazem Kadri is aware of his perception around the NHL.
The Avalanche center has controversial reputation around the league, having served several postseason suspensions throughout his career. Most recently, Kadri was suspended eight games in last year's playoffs after he delivered an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of the first round — an incident Kadri claims was an accident. And in some people's minds, that suspension ended up costing the Avalanche their season, as they lost to the Golden Knights in the next round without Kadri.
A year later, Kadri is still fighting that perception, despite being nominated for the 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community." Ahead of this year's playoff run, Kadri wrote a Players' Tribune article that addressed his reputation and how he hopes to change it.
"A lot of people like to speculate about stories and about the past. It was a good opportunity to set the record straight — hear from my side of things," Kadri said. "It's been overwhelming support, which I'm very appreciative of and thankful for.
"The idea was a different perspective and that's really what it comes down to and that sort of topic, a lot of people have their own sort of opinions and didn't quite hear my side of the story, so that was it."
Kadri, 31, is having one of the best seasons of his NHL career, totaling 28 goals and 59 assists. He'll again be an integral part of the Avalanche's postseason run, as he's considered one of the best centers in the NHL. This also could be his last run with the Avalanche, as his contract is up after this season.
That's why his teammates and coaches have come to his aid this season, and that was evident in Game 1 Tuesday against the Predators. Kadri took a hit late in the game and defenseman Josh Manson was quick to defend Kadri, starting a fight with the Nashville instigator.
"I don't know if they're trying to bait him, it's just Naz's game, even having played him in the past, he just finds his way under your skin," Manson said. "I don't know how he does it, but he just does it. I think obviously with how (Game 1) went, they were getting frustrated and the way he plays, they just ended up being around him."
Kadri is aware teams are targeting him, but he's remained focused this postseason, having experienced how much he can hurt his team. This year, he doesn't want to make that same mistake.
"I talk about the overwhelming support, that includes my teammates. They've been there for me since step one," Kadri said. "They understand what's at stake out there. And I think that's just the team morale — everyone sticking up for each other. I think that's what makes us a dangerous team.
"For me, I've always tried to be a high-impact player and try to be a game-changer as much as possible. You've got to be careful and you've got to be mindful when you're out there, but it's not like that's what I'm thinking about every single shift. I'm worrying about playing my game. I've been doing this for a long time, so I know what I'm doing out there."