DENVER — Coach Jared Bednar congratulated his team on a 15-0-1 January on Sunday night, and again the next morning. He said he’s invoked an active 18-game home win streak, which is creeping up the NHL all-time list.
“You've gotta be doing something right to have a month like that,” Bednar said. “Even though we’ve got a real high standard for our game and were unhappy with the way portions some of the games have gone lately, that just shows me where we’ve grown as a team.
“They know they’re looking at the big picture. What we have to do to be successful in the playoffs.”
The Avalanche host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday before an eight-day break for all except All-Stars Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar, plus Bednar himself, who was called upon to coach the Central Division team this weekend in Vegas.
Kadri heads into his first All-Star weekend as the NHL’s first star of the week following a league-best 8 points (3 goals, 5 assists). He had two 3-point nights last week and is one more away from a career high.
After Game 43 of 82, he’s just two points away from his career-best 61 from the 2016-2017 season, when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He’s already blown past his previous high of 30 assists with 41 through Monday’s game and sat second in the league in that category. He was third in the NHL in points.
“It’s a little surprising, but I’ve always believed in myself,” Kadri said. “I’m surrounded by a great group of guys, great linemates, great teammates, great friends. It’s been easy to fit right in.
“Of course I want to continue.”
The second-line center has steadily produced with top center Nathan MacKinnon unavailable for weeks at a time this season, whether or not he assumes MacKinnon’s spot. He has 25 points in 12 games where MacKinnon’s been sidelined. The 7 goals and 18 assists aren’t far off his usual pace this season.
“There is a little bit more opportunity for Naz, but not a lot,” Bednar said. “He’s continuing to do the same job, he’s still on the same power play. I just feel like he’s really hungry and competitive in those games and has been all year.”
He’s expanded his resume, joining the previously struggling penalty kill. It was 24th (76.3%) overall among 32 teams Sunday, but third-best in the league (90.3) since mid-January when Kadri joined the group as something of a faceoff specialist, part of a larger overhaul.
“Like holy smokes, what else do we have to do to not give up a goal here?” penalty killer Tyson Jost recalled. “It does get very draining, frustrating. It’s been good to have some success. We knew it was coming.”
Another frequent penalty killer, Logan O’Connor, suspects a career full of power-play experience helps Kadri know what opponents have planned.
“He sort of understands how the power plays think and he’s able to use his hockey sense to his advantage in that aspect,” O’Connor said.
Kadri, 31, is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. He said Sunday that he wasn’t thinking ahead to that because there’s “so much on the line this year.”
January's accolades and eye-popping numbers won’t tell the whole story.
“We're not satisfied,” Jost said. “Sure you can have all the success in the regular season, but at the end of the day, does it really mean anything? Probably not, right? You’ve got to perform in the playoffs and that’s what we’re striving for here. We know we can still get better, know we still have another level we can reach. That’s something we’ve been talking about a lot here lately.
“We saw last year, there’s a different switch in playoffs. We've got to keep building. We want our game to be top-notch when (that time) comes around.”
MacKinnon checks in
Bednar said MacKinnon was around the team on Monday morning and “feeling a little bit better” after his nose was broken in a game Wednesday.
MacKinnon’s spot and captaincy in the All-Star Game have been reassigned and Bednar said he won’t attend the event.
“I’m sure he’s going to use that time to sort of step away and decompress for a little bit so he’s refreshed,” Bednar said.
First fight
O’Connor briefly fought the Buffalo Sabres’ Kyle Okposo on Sunday night, finally getting his first official scrap out of the way after several seasons as an occasional agitator.
After a whistle, Okposo came around the action to get at O’Connor. A linesman tried to keep them apart, then moved back. O’Connor said he would have preferred that the linesman step away sooner and let the inevitable happen.
“It felt like a long time coming, honestly. It was nice to get it out of the way, I guess,” O’Connor said.
“It's good to do that once in a while, I think, to show guys what you’re willing to do for the team. In that instance, it wasn’t necessarily sticking up for someone, but momentum wasn’t really going our way for a little bit there, second period wasn’t great. So just trying to provide some energy in the building.”
Moving pieces
With defenseman Ryan Murray skating in a contact jersey and due to return, Dylan Sikura (1 assist) was reassigned to the Colorado Eagles. Forward Darren Helm isn’t expected back until after the All-Star break, so the indication was Kurtis MacDermid would move from the blue line to the fourth line, where he’s played several times this season.
“We'll see,” Bednar said in response to that suggestion.