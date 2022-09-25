Alec Mock’s lone experience with a home service academy game came in his career debut.
He’s excited to do it again, with Navy set to visit on Saturday, with things not so unfamiliar and new.
“It is a little bit different,” said Mock, a junior linebacker. “Coming in as a freshman, playing them and not knowing what to expect. Now I know what to expect, it’s going to be a lot more fun.”
Mock was part of the freshman class that entered the academy in the summer of 2020. Not only was the entirety of the experience different because of COVID-19, but the Air Force defense that season saw all but one projected starter opt out of the season and leave the academy for the semester after the Mountain West initially announced there wouldn’t be a season. When that decision was overturned, the Falcons were left to fend for themselves with the players they had available. That included inexperienced players like Mock, who as freshmen didn’t have the same option of a turnback.
Navy came to Falcon Stadium on Oct. 3, 2020, with shorthanded Air Force blowing the Midshipmen out 40-7. Mock led the team with seven tackles, including a sack for a 7-yard loss.
He may have been straight-out-of-the-package new that day, but he had come prepared. Mock’s father, Jason, played at the academy, so Alec had heard plenty of stories about what he could expect when playing service academies.
“The most physical games, the most fun and the atmosphere is great,” Alec recalls his father saying.
But in that opener, the atmosphere was greatly diminished. Only 5,000 (basically the cadet wing) were in attendance because of COVID policies.
Last year Air Force’s scheduled home game against Army was moved to Arlington, Texas as part of the Commander’s Classic series that will conclude with Round 2 in November as the Falcons and Black Knights again meet at the home of the Texas Rangers. And next year’s game against Army will be played at the home of the Denver Broncos as Falcon Stadium undergoes renovations.
So, this will be the only home game for Mock against a service academy rival played under normal circumstances. And he’ll approach it as a veteran. He leads Air Force in tackles (22), tackles for loss (25) and is tied for the lead in quarterback hurries (3) and fumble recoveries (1).
That last game vs. Navy in Falcon Stadium also marked the first-career starts for quarterback Haaziq Daniels and tight end Kyle Patterson. It was the first appearance for fullback Brad Roberts, who ran for 103 yards.
So, many of Air Force's key players have experienced a home service academy game. But they did not without soaking in the full pageantry and with a short runway before their career takeoff.
Heightening matters is the fact that Air Force hasn’t won a Commander-in-Chief’s trophy since 2016, back when Mock was early in his time at Weddington High School in North Carolina.
This is his chance, and he wants to make sure he and the Falcons (3-1) seize it with the Midshipmen (1-2) coming to town.
“It’s essential,” Mock said. “It’s something that we have to get done and we’re going to practice hard to do it.”