The first complete game effort for Air Force was aided by two key factors – the right opponent and the right personnel combinations.
That all came together Saturday, and the result was a 35-7 dismantling of Navy in front of 40,175 at Falcon Stadium.
Air Force (2-3) took the spark that sophomore quarterback Donald Hammond III provided in relief last week and turned it into an inferno of offense. Hammond rushed for three touchdowns, tossed a 61-yard touchdown to Ronald Cleveland and provided the option pitch that sprang tailback Joseph Saucier to a 48-yard score.
Hammond passed for 142 yards, ran for 60 and utilized the full offense, that appears to have settled in on Saucier and Kade Remsberg at tailback (they combined for 117 yards on 15 carries), Cole Fagan and Taven Birdow at fullback (they also ran 15 times, gaining 70 yards). Those skill spots, along with slot receiver Ronald Cleveland (who had a game-high 134 all-purpose yards) and receiver Geraud Sanders (three catches for 55 yards) had Air Force firing with much-needed versatility.
Navy (2-3), on the other hand, had none of that. Running an option where the options seemed to begin and end with quarterback Malcolm Perry – who throws like the converted running back he is – the Midshipmen were predictable and were swallowed whole by Air Force’s defense, which makes defending the run its top priority.
This was Air Force’s largest victory over Navy since 2002. The four victories for the Falcons since then had averaged a margin of eight points. This one blew past that.
Navy has lost nine of 13 games dating back to last year. It is struggling.
Air Force had been, having lost three straight. Suddenly, with an offense hitting its stride and a defense filled with confidence, things feel much more complete.