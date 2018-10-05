quotable “
I think that something that has championship implications, just a simple win in that environment can change everything.” Garrett Kauppila, Air Force safety
Falcons’ quarterback situation
Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said this week of the quarterback position that “Anybody’s preference, I think, would be to have one person take every single snap.” And after last week’s loss to Nevada, when Arion Worthman’s struggles forced the Falcons into a quarterback change — and the unveiling of sophomore Donald Hammond III’s many talents — that “it’s unfortunate whenever you do that because so much of the attention goes solely on that one position rather than team-wise elevating a performance.” Clearly this is a coach that wants none of a rotating quarterback position, or ongoing questions over the team’s No. 1 at that position. But that’s what he’s got. When Worthman burst onto the scene with a relief appearance as a sophomore two years ago, he drew the start the following week against Army. Will Hammond similarly start a service academy game the week after his breakout, or will Isaiah Sanders return from a concussion to a starting role? And what of Worthman?
Impact of the weather
The forecast calls for a high of 44 degrees, cloudy skies with a 20-percent chance of rain and winds from the south-southeast at as much as 20 mph. In other words, it could be a lousy day for football. In terms of execution, that is nothing that should impact these option-based teams on offense or defense. Special teams could be something of an adventure if it turns out rainy and windy. The coaches, however, are unconcerned. Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo noted that he’s brought the Midshipmen to Colorado Springs in rain and fog. “What can you do? You just get ready for a game,” he said. Calhoun took it further. “If you’re at the academy,” Calhoun said, “you probably have a pretty good heater on the inside. You make your own juice. Your thermostat, you’ve got a little more control just because of your heart and your willpower as a service academy football player.”
Can Air Force get off to a decent start?
Air Force has been outscored 61-28 in the first half by its three FBS opponents. The Falcons would make life much easier on themselves if they could buck the trend and start faster.