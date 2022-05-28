Nothing is going the Rockies' way lately.
When they actually manage to pull together hits, their pitchers plummet. When their pitchers are lights-out, their bats are nonexistent. That was the case again on Saturday, when they dropped the first game of the doubleheader to the Nationals 13-7.
The Rockies have now lost 14 of their last 18.
"We're frustrated," Austin Gomber said. "We want to win games. We expect to win games. We're just not playing good baseball right now. ... nothing seems to be going our way."
Austin Gomber was out of sorts from the start, and couldn't command any of his pitches. He was scheduled to start on Friday night, and went through most of his warm-up routine before the game was postponed due to approaching severe weather. He was tapped for eight runs in 1 1/3 innings on Saturday.
"Not my day," he said. "I was in bad counts pretty much the entire time. Just uncharacteristic."
The Rockies offense did manage seven runs on 12 hits, but couldn't close the gap. They'll play again at 4:05 MT in the second game of the doubleheader.