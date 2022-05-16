DENVER — Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche know as they advance in Stanley Cup Playoffs, the games only get tougher.
MacKinnon said that is sure to be the case Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. when the Avs take on the Blues in Game 1 of their second-round series. For him and the Avalanche, they're looking to avoid their second-round failures, which have haunted them the past three seasons, failing to reach the conference finals in 2019-21. And this year won't be any easier, despite an impressive first-round series in which Colorado swept Nashville.
The Blues are much deeper and more talented team than the Predators and are sure to give the Avalanche a challenge.
"It's going to be a really tough series for our group," MacKinnon said Monday. "We're not expecting a quick series. We expect a long, hard series. We're excited for the challenge here."
The Blues have a league-high nine 20-plus goal scorers this season and rank third in scoring, averaging 3.36 goals per game. The Avalanche, which is considered one of the top offensive teams in the NHL, have seven 20-plus goal scorers and rank fifth at 3.23.
The depth of both teams will be the key to the series, as all four lines on the Avalanche and Blues will feature capable goal scorers.
"I think their four lines are so deep," MacKinnon said. "It's going to be a big challenge for us forwards just winning our matchups, especially with each of the first three lines. They have eight or nine 20-goal guys. They really spread it out. It's not like there are two guys you have to worry about. There's nine or 10. So we've got to be really solid defensively."
While Colorado's second, third and fourth lines will be key in the series, MacKinnon, now in his ninth season and sixth Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the first line will need to continue to lead the way for the Avalanche offensively. It was only a three weeks ago that coach Jared Bednar said the Avalanche's stars will have to "drive the bus" if they want to make a run in the postseason, and that MacKinnon was that primary driver. Through one round, MacKinnon certainly appears on track to do so, scoring five goals and six points against the Predators.
And despite the eight days of rest MacKinnon and the rest of the Avalanche have had since their last game, he said there won't be any rust come Tuesday night.
"We're ready," MacKinnon said. "We're excited. I think everyone's really focused. We've had really great practices. Everyone's really sharp, very focused. It's great to see everyone on the same page, pulling the same rope and we're excited to play (Tuesday)."