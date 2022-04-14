DENVER • Nathan MacKinnon’s body language and facial expression didn’t change after he dropped a ninth goal on the Los Angeles Kings and finished his third career regular-season hat trick.
Just another day at the office, when that office is Ball Arena.
“Good bounce and I just whacked it in,” MacKinnon said. “I was blessed tonight for sure.”
The fight had drained out of the Kings — fighting for one of the last playoff spots in the West — in an eventual 9-3 loss.
The Avalanche set franchise records in wins (53) and home wins (29) with nine games and five home contests remaining in the regular season.
Andre Burakovsky picked up a turnover along the boards, played catch with MacKinnon (3 goals, 2 assists), then ripped the puck in. Cale Makar (1 goal, 3 assists) also started and finished a scoring sequence, drawing a penalty on a shorthanded breakaway before connecting on the ensuing power play.
Hat trick Nathan MacKinnon, who barely reacts. 9-2 Avalanche. Here is your customary video. pic.twitter.com/JG3i7qBngh— Kate Shefte (@KateShefte) April 14, 2022
Going into Wednesday’s matchup, the Kings sat in the third playoff spot in the Pacific Division, three points ahead of the ninth-place Vegas Golden Knights. The Kings won in Chicago on Tuesday night and looked every bit the tired team in Colorado.
Jonathan Quick got his second start in just over 24 hours. He allowed goals to Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Valeri Nichushkin (2 goals) and MacKinnon on 11 shots just 10:15 into the game.
Cal Petersen gave up Aube-Kubel's second goal 41 seconds after entering in relief.
“I didn’t want to score (a third goal) if there were no more hats left,” Aube-Kubel said. “I’ll keep it for another time.”
Los Angeles inched back within range, closing Colorado's lead to 4-2 during the second period. Burakovsky and Makar restored the gap by the next break.
The Avalanche kept piling on with three third-period goals.
“That’s a personal thing for all our guys on the bench, staying in it,” Bednar said. “I think they’ve got a lot of confidence in our team, so sometimes they can get to the point where we ease off a little bit. It’s a fine line between dominating and being dominated.
With an assist, Mikko Rantanen tied his career-high point total of 87, set in 2018-2019.
Avalanche ink prized free agent
The Avalanche announced earlier Wednesday that the team had signed forward Ben Meyers to a two-year contract through the 2022-23 season. Meyers, 23, captained the University of Minnesota. He was the Big Ten Player of the Year and a Hobey Baker finalist.
The Delano, Minn., native represented the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Games. He had 2 goals and 2 assists in four games.
Bednar said he planned on having him in the lineup this year. Meyers is not eligible to play in the postseason.
“Centermen. Can’t have enough of them,” Bednar said.