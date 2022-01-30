DENVER — Nathan MacKinnon isn't able to play in the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 5 due to injury, Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar confirmed Sunday morning. MacKinnon was set to be the captain of the Central Division.
MacKinnon had surgery on his nose, Bednar said. His stick was forced back into his face as he was hit by the Boston Bruins’ Taylor Hall on Wednesday.
“I texted him yesterday,” Bednar said. “He’s not in a position where he’s going to play in the All-Star Game. He’s trying to get healthy to be ready to go for us when we get back.
"He’s feeling better.”
MacKinnon (9 goals, 34 assists, 31 games) was already reportedly ruled out of the Avalanche games until the All-Star break with a facial fracture and a concussion.
Ryan Murray “will be an option for us our next game,” Bednar said. The defenseman last played Jan. 14, leaving the game against the Arizona Coyotes with an upper-body injury. He’d been in the lineup a little over a week following a previous stretch on the injury list.
Forward Darren Helm (lower body) went out on the ice with the team Sunday for the first time in his own injury recovery. He hasn’t played since Jan. 10 against Seattle.
“They'll both be back after the break. Murray can be next game,” Bednar said.