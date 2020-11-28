A short week of preparation produced the best showing from Colorado’s defense this short season.
While it likely helped that San Diego State was without quarterback Lucas Johnson and lead running back Greg Bell, the Buffaloes shut down the Aztecs in a 20-10 win Saturday at Folsom Field, two days after the game was announced. The visitors finished with 76 passing yards and the run game that entered averaging 246 yards per game finished with 79 yards on 31 carries. The offense was only responsible for three points.
“Our players did a great job handling the information that we did have to get them at least familiar with San Diego State,” Karl Dorrell said after improving to 3-0 as Colorado’s coach. “I thought our defense played outstanding. They made a great number of improvements from what it’s been in the first two games.”
Linebacker Nate Landman said he saw glimpses of this defense in the first two weeks, though he admitted the Buffaloes had an issue finishing games off. Colorado led UCLA by 28 points in the second quarter of the opener before the Bruins closed within a touchdown late.
Stanford did something similar, closing within a field goal after Colorado led by 19 in the fourth quarter. With an offense that struggled in comparison to the first two games of the season, the CU defense never had that kind of cushion Saturday.
“The previous two games, I thought we played great defense. We just didn’t finish,” Landman said. “Today, I thought we played great defense throughout the whole game and finished the game.”
Landman took charge of that effort, finishing with a team-leading 11 tackles. He also had three sacks with best friend/roommate Carson Wells adding a fourth.
“That was a beautiful thing, seeing those guys in the backfield half the night,” Dorrell said. “I like that. I thought our defense played inspired. I thought they did a great job.”
While Sam Noyer rushed for one touchdown and passed for another, Colorado’s first-year starting quarterback gifted the Aztecs a touchdown with a late throw on an out route that ended up with Darren Hall picking it off and taking it 57 yards for a touchdown.
“I’m sure he’ll learn a lot from that,” Dorrell said.
Noyer finished with 138 yards passing and rushed for 12 yards on 11 carries. La’Vontae Shenault hauled in six passes for 64 yards, the most productive day of his young career, while Jaylon Jackson caught Noyer’s three-yard touchdown pass.
Jarek Broussard carried the ground game with 124 yards on 32 carries and tipped his cap to the defense for some of the momentum after the offense had provided most of that in the first two weeks.
“The defense stepping us was like very, very, very big, because, you know, the offense also feeds off that energy,” Broussard said. “Them boys, they just came to play today. They, honestly, won us the game.”
The game was sealed when Curtis Appleton II intercepted Jordon Brookshire with roughly a minute remaining.
“We didn’t have too much time to prepare, but we went out there and got it done,” safety Derrion Rakestraw said. “We believed in each other. We believed in the coaches and the game plan.”
When it was all said and done, Colorado limited San Diego State to 4-17 on third-down conversions and 155 yards of total offense.
"The attitude on the sideline and the energy on the sideline was great the whole game. We knew that our offense was struggling just a little bit," Landman said. "We love being the thing to step up and win the game for the team."