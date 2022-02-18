Nate Horn scored two goals to help Air Force to a 4-1 win over Bentley on Friday at Bentley Ice Arena.
Austin Schwartz also scored, and Bennett Norlin netted his first goal of the season. Cole Kodski had the lone goal for Bentley.
In the net, AFA’s Alex Schilling had 29 saves.
“It was a great victory for us,” coach Frank Serratore said in a press release. “I liked our intensity from start to finish. Our guys looked fresh and well-rested. Alex Schilling was really good, especially early in the game when Bentley was out-shooting us. It was a great overall effort tonight for some much-needed points and now we have to come back and do it again tomorrow.”
AFA (12-15-2, 10-11-2 AHA) and Bentley (12-16-1, 10-12-1 AHA) play again on Saturday at 2:05 p.m.