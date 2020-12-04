Breanna Berry 2

Breanna Berry stands in front of the 50 pairs of cleats she designed for the Broncos and the "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign. 

 Photo courtesy of Breanna Berry

It started with a pair of Timberlands in 2017.

She turned the basic, wheat nubuck boot into a Disney-themed shoe that even Mickey Mouse would be proud of, with his face on the sides, a red ‘M’ on the right boot and his famous white glove on the left.

“It literally took off,” Breanna Berry said. “I have gotten so many opportunities since then. It’s been the best three years of my life, I can tell you that.”

Now, hundreds of boots and shoes later, Berry is in charge of designing the Broncos' cleats each year for the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign -- an opportunity for NFL players to choose and represent a nonprofit, foundation or organization they support, with the shoes later being auctioned off to raise money for those select causes.

"I think it’s great," coach Vic Fangio said. "It gives the players a chance to bring some attention for their causes, raise some money for them… Anytime we can use sports as a medium to help good causes, I think it’s all good.”

This year, Berry designed 50 cleats for the Broncos over a seven week period, with each pair taking her approximately an hour and a half to uniquely design. She's given a sheet of paper with each player's cause and any specific requests they have for colors and design. 

The cleats vary from some of the players’ own foundations, like safety Justin Simmons’ foundation, which promotes the benefits of youth sports and supporting youth education; to national organizations, like the Black Lives Matter movement, Berry’s favorite, which will be represented by Malik Reed, DeMarcus Walker and Josh Watson; to personal causes, like Jerry Jeudy’s Trisomy 18 Foundation, which honors his late sister, Aaliyah, who died at 7 years old to Trisomy 18 -- a rare condition that causes severe developmental delays because of an extra chromosome 18.

Breanna Berry

Breanna Berry poses in front of the Broncos' 50 boxes of cleats as she prepares to design each of them uniquely for the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign. 

“This year has been crazy, but this is something that you always look forward to because it’s a way to personalize what you care about,” Simmons said. “It puts that humanity level back into the players. We’re more than just football players, and here are the things we care about. Here are the things that hit close to home. A lot of guys know for My Cause My Cleats, almost every guy that has a cause that they are representing or donating the funds to. It hits close to home, and it’s important to do it.

“(Berry) is amazing. Bree is the one that does all the custom cleats. She’s been doing an amazing job. She’s just awesome and always helping us out. She does most of the cleats that the guys have.”

This is Berry’s second year being the main artist for the Broncos, having applied last year and doing 48 pairs for the Broncos in 2019.

A Denver native and graduate of Aurora Central High School, Berry’s first NFL client was wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. Since then, Berry has designed shoes for several different celebrities, including NFL and NBA stars such as Los Angeles Laker Montrez Harrell, as well as rapper G-Eazy.

Berry has fallen in love with her work and says she’s especially become fond of working with athletes.

“What’s funny about all this is that I mainly work with athletes and all my life I had never been into sports, never understood them or anything,” Berry said. “But I love going to the games, but all my life I’ve never really been into sports. It’s so funny to me that now that’s all I do -- I’m here for it. The Broncos, those are my guys.”

Berry, 31, hasn't always been a shoe artist. In fact, right now, she works a second job as a night-time security guard for Loomis. 

But she's always been drawn to painting and being creative. She just never thought it would lead to designing shoes for NFL players. 

“I’ve really been doing art my whole life," Berry said. "But really struggled with what to do with it because I’m not a traditional artist -- I don’t necessarily like to paint regular things like canvases and stuff. So I’ve been back and forth, painting my daughter’s walls and sometimes I’d stop painting.”

While painting shoes was never a part of Berry's artistic dream, she couldn't be happier to partake in what she believes is one of the best causes in sports. 

“It means everything to me to just be able to make their visions come to life and be a part of these causes that are very near and dear to their heart," Berry said. "Some are super sentimental. Some of these are things that family members deal with, so to be able to be part of that and the nonprofits that they’re representing, it’s so great. It really is an honor. I always sit back and reflect on how grateful I am to be a part of it.”

Breanna Berry cleats

A look at some of the cleats Breanna Berry designed for the Broncos and the "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign. 

Below are all 50 Broncos' causes:

Player

 

Non-profit organization(s)/Cause(s)

 

Agim, McTelvin

 

Salvation Army Texarkana and March of Dimes

 

Attaochu, Jeremiah

 

Glory's Hope Sickle Cell Foundation

 

Bassey, Essang

 

Autism Speaks and Down Syndrome Association of Greater Winston-Salem

 

Bausby, De'Vante

 

Kansas City Anti Violence Project

 

Beck, Andrew

 

America's Gold Star Families

 

Bellamy, LeVante

 

American Cancer Society

 

Benson, Trinity

 

Fight Colorectal Cancer

 

Bobenmoyer, Jacob

 

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

 

Bolles, Garett

 

National Center for Learning Disabilities and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

 

Bouye, A.J.

 

American Cancer Society

 

Brown, Fred

 

American Cancer Society

 

Butt, Jake

 

Operation Underground Railroad

 

Calitro, Austin

 

Stand For Children and Susan G. Komen

 

Chubb, Bradley

 

The Chubb Foundation

 

Cleveland, Tyrie

 

My Brother's Keeper

 

Cox, Jeremy

 

Autism Society of North Carolina

 

Cushenberry III, Lloyd

 

Autism Speaks

 

Dawson Jr., Duke

 

International Children’s Anophthalmia & Microphthalmia Network (ICAN)

 

Driskel, Jeff

 

Step Up For Students

 

Fant, Noah

 

Open Door Mission

 

Fort, Austin

 

Mental Health Colorado

 

Freeman, Royce

 

Brawley Parks and Recreation

 

Hamilton, DaeSean

 

Sewall Child Development Center and Susan G. Komen

 

Hamler, KJ

 

American Cancer Society

 

Harris, Shelby

 

SHARE and The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation

 

Holder, Alijah

 

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

 

Jackson, Kareem

 

Kareem Jackson Foundation

 

Jeudy, Jerry

 

Trisomy 18 Foundation

 

Jewell, Josey

 

Logan's Hope

 

Johnson, Alexander

 

Alzheimer's Association

 

Jones, Joseph

 

International Justice Mission

 

Lock, Drew

 

Parkinson’s Foundation

 

Locke, P.J. 

 

American Foundation for the Blind

 

Marshall, Trey

 

Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

 

Martin, Sam

 

Special Olympics Colorado

 

McManus, Brandon

 

Project McManus

 

Miller, Von

 

Von's Vision

 

Muti, Netane

 

Second Wind Fund

 

Ojemudia, Michael

 

Detroit Impact and Focus: HOPE

 

Patrick, Tim

 

Sarcoma Foundation of America

 

Purcell, Mike

 

Wounded Warrior Project

 

Reed, Malik

 

ACLU and Black Lives Matter Support Fund

 

Risner, Dalton

 

RisnerUp Foundation and Special Olympics

 

Rodgers, Jake

 

Autism Speaks

 

Rypien, Brett

 

Mental Health America

 

Schlottmann, Austin

 

Adam's Angels and Special Olympics Texas - Brenham

 

Simmons, Justin

 

Fuel Up to Play 60 and The Justin Simmons Foundation

 

Sizer, Deyon

 

JED Foundation

 

Spencer, Diontae

 

Everytown USA

 

Strnad, Justin

 

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

 

Toliver II, Kevin

 

Campaign Zero

 

Tuszka, Derrek

 

Wild Sheep Foundation

 

Walker, DeMarcus

 

Black Lives Matter Support Fund and Children's Hospital Colorado Audiology, Speech and Learning Center

 

Watson, Josh

 

Black Lives Matter Support Fund

 

Wilkinson, Elijah

 

Youth Development

