It started with a pair of Timberlands in 2017.
She turned the basic, wheat nubuck boot into a Disney-themed shoe that even Mickey Mouse would be proud of, with his face on the sides, a red ‘M’ on the right boot and his famous white glove on the left.
“It literally took off,” Breanna Berry said. “I have gotten so many opportunities since then. It’s been the best three years of my life, I can tell you that.”
Now, hundreds of boots and shoes later, Berry is in charge of designing the Broncos' cleats each year for the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign -- an opportunity for NFL players to choose and represent a nonprofit, foundation or organization they support, with the shoes later being auctioned off to raise money for those select causes.
"I think it’s great," coach Vic Fangio said. "It gives the players a chance to bring some attention for their causes, raise some money for them… Anytime we can use sports as a medium to help good causes, I think it’s all good.”
This year, Berry designed 50 cleats for the Broncos over a seven week period, with each pair taking her approximately an hour and a half to uniquely design. She's given a sheet of paper with each player's cause and any specific requests they have for colors and design.
The cleats vary from some of the players’ own foundations, like safety Justin Simmons’ foundation, which promotes the benefits of youth sports and supporting youth education; to national organizations, like the Black Lives Matter movement, Berry’s favorite, which will be represented by Malik Reed, DeMarcus Walker and Josh Watson; to personal causes, like Jerry Jeudy’s Trisomy 18 Foundation, which honors his late sister, Aaliyah, who died at 7 years old to Trisomy 18 -- a rare condition that causes severe developmental delays because of an extra chromosome 18.
“This year has been crazy, but this is something that you always look forward to because it’s a way to personalize what you care about,” Simmons said. “It puts that humanity level back into the players. We’re more than just football players, and here are the things we care about. Here are the things that hit close to home. A lot of guys know for My Cause My Cleats, almost every guy that has a cause that they are representing or donating the funds to. It hits close to home, and it’s important to do it.
“(Berry) is amazing. Bree is the one that does all the custom cleats. She’s been doing an amazing job. She’s just awesome and always helping us out. She does most of the cleats that the guys have.”
This is Berry’s second year being the main artist for the Broncos, having applied last year and doing 48 pairs for the Broncos in 2019.
A Denver native and graduate of Aurora Central High School, Berry’s first NFL client was wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. Since then, Berry has designed shoes for several different celebrities, including NFL and NBA stars such as Los Angeles Laker Montrez Harrell, as well as rapper G-Eazy.
Berry has fallen in love with her work and says she’s especially become fond of working with athletes.
“What’s funny about all this is that I mainly work with athletes and all my life I had never been into sports, never understood them or anything,” Berry said. “But I love going to the games, but all my life I’ve never really been into sports. It’s so funny to me that now that’s all I do -- I’m here for it. The Broncos, those are my guys.”
Berry, 31, hasn't always been a shoe artist. In fact, right now, she works a second job as a night-time security guard for Loomis.
But she's always been drawn to painting and being creative. She just never thought it would lead to designing shoes for NFL players.
“I’ve really been doing art my whole life," Berry said. "But really struggled with what to do with it because I’m not a traditional artist -- I don’t necessarily like to paint regular things like canvases and stuff. So I’ve been back and forth, painting my daughter’s walls and sometimes I’d stop painting.”
While painting shoes was never a part of Berry's artistic dream, she couldn't be happier to partake in what she believes is one of the best causes in sports.
“It means everything to me to just be able to make their visions come to life and be a part of these causes that are very near and dear to their heart," Berry said. "Some are super sentimental. Some of these are things that family members deal with, so to be able to be part of that and the nonprofits that they’re representing, it’s so great. It really is an honor. I always sit back and reflect on how grateful I am to be a part of it.”
Below are all 50 Broncos' causes:
Player
Non-profit organization(s)/Cause(s)
Agim, McTelvin
Salvation Army Texarkana and March of Dimes
Attaochu, Jeremiah
Glory's Hope Sickle Cell Foundation
Bassey, Essang
Autism Speaks and Down Syndrome Association of Greater Winston-Salem
Bausby, De'Vante
Kansas City Anti Violence Project
Beck, Andrew
America's Gold Star Families
Bellamy, LeVante
American Cancer Society
Benson, Trinity
Fight Colorectal Cancer
Bobenmoyer, Jacob
American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
Bolles, Garett
National Center for Learning Disabilities and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Bouye, A.J.
American Cancer Society
Brown, Fred
American Cancer Society
Butt, Jake
Operation Underground Railroad
Calitro, Austin
Stand For Children and Susan G. Komen
Chubb, Bradley
The Chubb Foundation
Cleveland, Tyrie
My Brother's Keeper
Cox, Jeremy
Autism Society of North Carolina
Cushenberry III, Lloyd
Autism Speaks
Dawson Jr., Duke
International Children’s Anophthalmia & Microphthalmia Network (ICAN)
Driskel, Jeff
Step Up For Students
Fant, Noah
Open Door Mission
Fort, Austin
Mental Health Colorado
Freeman, Royce
Brawley Parks and Recreation
Hamilton, DaeSean
Sewall Child Development Center and Susan G. Komen
Hamler, KJ
American Cancer Society
Harris, Shelby
SHARE and The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation
Holder, Alijah
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Jackson, Kareem
Kareem Jackson Foundation
Jeudy, Jerry
Trisomy 18 Foundation
Jewell, Josey
Logan's Hope
Johnson, Alexander
Alzheimer's Association
Jones, Joseph
International Justice Mission
Lock, Drew
Parkinson’s Foundation
Locke, P.J.
American Foundation for the Blind
Marshall, Trey
Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society
Martin, Sam
Special Olympics Colorado
McManus, Brandon
Project McManus
Miller, Von
Von's Vision
Muti, Netane
Second Wind Fund
Ojemudia, Michael
Detroit Impact and Focus: HOPE
Patrick, Tim
Sarcoma Foundation of America
Purcell, Mike
Wounded Warrior Project
Reed, Malik
ACLU and Black Lives Matter Support Fund
Risner, Dalton
RisnerUp Foundation and Special Olympics
Rodgers, Jake
Autism Speaks
Rypien, Brett
Mental Health America
Schlottmann, Austin
Adam's Angels and Special Olympics Texas - Brenham
Simmons, Justin
Fuel Up to Play 60 and The Justin Simmons Foundation
Sizer, Deyon
JED Foundation
Spencer, Diontae
Everytown USA
Strnad, Justin
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Toliver II, Kevin
Campaign Zero
Tuszka, Derrek
Wild Sheep Foundation
Walker, DeMarcus
Black Lives Matter Support Fund and Children's Hospital Colorado Audiology, Speech and Learning Center
Watson, Josh
Black Lives Matter Support Fund
Wilkinson, Elijah
Youth Development