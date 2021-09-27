Mustafa Johnson is still surprised at how things unfolded after he declared for the NFL draft following the 2020 season.
After going undrafted, Johnson and his agent thought he would get a chance to prove himself as an undrafted free agent. But after he wasn’t signed following a workout with the Jets, Johnson quickly had to consider his options.
One of those options was the CFL, Johnson said. But the other — the one that ultimately worked out — was getting a waiver to return to Boulder for his final year of NCAA eligibility.
Now less than a month after being cleared to return, Johnson is cleared to return to action Saturday against USC.
“I hope I can be a morale booster in any facet of the game, whether it’s on the field, off the field,” Johnson said Monday. “I think when I practice and I play, I come with an intensity that I always play with whether it’s on the field, off the field. I’m gonna be the same person that I am on the field, off the field and in the game. I hope that will affect the team in whatever way it needs to be taken.”
Johnson said he originally wasn’t sure how the team would react to hearing the news he was returning to the program. He knows he’ll likely be taking some playing time away from some defensive lineman who didn’t expect him to be around this season, but that hasn’t created any hostility in the locker room, Johnson said.
The former JUCO product who turned into one of CU’s top defensive players from 2018-20 doesn’t regret his decision to declare for the draft simply because he can’t go back and change it.
“I’m a person that once I make a decision, I’m not gonna go back on it,” Johnson said. “The whole time I was like, ‘All right this didn’t work out, what’s the next step?’ Obviously I wished things would’ve worked out differently.”
Coach Karl Dorrell hasn’t said how much Johnson will factor into the rotation right away, but it’s hard to imagine he doesn’t get a few chances to prove if he can make an impact as the Buffs are looking to snap a three game skid.
“He gives a veteran presence on the defensive front’,” Dorrell said. “He’s excited to play. I think he’ll make the most of it, but he’ll be a good veteran piece for us defensively.”
On the surface, it's hard to imagine a scenario in which Johnson doesn't have an impact the rest of the season.
He's been an all-Pac-12 player in each of his three seasons at CU and has racked up 15 sacks and 26 tackles for a loss.
Johnson’s reinstatement could be coming at the perfect time for this defense.
After making a statement in the narrow defeat by No. 5 Texas A&M in Week 2, the Buffs have given up 65 points and nearly 900 yards of offense in the last two games against Minnesota and Arizona State.
Against Arizona State, the biggest killer defensively was penalties that came at crucial times, allowing the Sun Devils to extend drives and put points on the board when CU was in a good position to get off the field.
“I think our defense, their body of work has been more positive than negative,” Dorrell said. “But the negatives right now are the penalties. I believe we’re doing the right things defensively, we just really have to tighten down the screws and maybe minimize the packages some so everybody knows how to make the right adjustments.”
Right now, it’s all about making progress each week, in every facet.
The defense needs to make fewer mistakes and get off the field, the offense needs to be more efficient so the defense isn’t exhausted by halftime and the special teams unit needs to be better in coverage to control field position.
“What I’m asking and stressing with these guys is being consistent about improving each week,” Dorrell said. “I’ve been through this before and we’ve come out of it pretty good on the other end, but there’s no skipping steps to the process of building your foundation the right way.”