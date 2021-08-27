Teams unable to compete as scheduled because of COVID-19 in 2021-22 will forfeit the contest, the Mountain West announced.
The policy had been announced by commissioner Craig Thompson in July but was released in detail on Friday.
For all sports sponsored by the Colorado Springs-based conference, a team will forfeit if it cannot participate because of coronavirus issues. If neither team can participate because of the virus, the game will be a “no contest,” which was the way missed games in 2020-21 were handled.
There will be no minimum roster thresholds for competition.
The conference said its policy will be reviewed by league athletic directors and a health and safety advisory committee and adjust should circumstances call for it.