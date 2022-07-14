Air Force’s football rivalries with Colorado State and Wyoming will remain intact under future Mountain West schedules in the post-division era.
The conference announced opponents for the 2023-2025 seasons on Thursday, revealing what the schedule structure will be when the league scraps the division format following the 2022 season. For the Falcons, this will mean playing the Rams and Cowboys annually and shuffling the deck among the other nine teams.
In the three-year window revealed, the Falcons play every other team twice, once each at home and on the road.
This replaces the division format, which saw Air Force face its Mountain Division opponents (Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State and Wyoming) each season and play teams from the other side in a two-years-on, two-years-off cycle.
The conference championship game will pit the two teams with the highest winning percentage in Mountain West games, an attempt by the conference to bolster its chances of producing the highest-ranked team outside the Power Five conferences for entrance into the College Football Playoff or New Years’ Six game that comes with a lofty payout.
The schedule was hammered out by a subcommittee of athletic directors and approved by the full group of Mountain West ADs.
Air Force future conference opponents
2023
Home – San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Wyoming
Away – Boise State, Colorado State, Hawaii, San Jose State
2024
Home – Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, San Jose State
Away – Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, Wyoming
2025
Home – Boise State, Nevada, New Mexico, Wyoming
Away – Colorado State, Fresno State, UNLV, Utah State
Protected Mountain West rivalries
Under the 2023-2025 schedule
Air Force: Colorado State, Wyoming
Boise State: New Mexico, Utah State
Colorado State: Air Force, Wyoming
Fresno State: San Jose State, Nevada
Hawaii: San Diego State, UNLV
Nevada: Fresno State, UNLV
New Mexico: Boise State, San Jose State
San Diego State: Hawaii, Utah State
San Jose State: Fresno State, New Mexico
UNLV: Hawaii, Nevada
Utah State: Boise State, San Diego State
Wyoming: Hawaii, Nevada