Air Force wide receiver Benjamin Waters (20) runs in for a 75 yard touchdown as Cowboys' Braden Smith (26) leaps through the air missing the tackle during the fourth quarter of the Falcon's football game against the University of Wyoming Cowboys at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. The Falcons defeated the Cowboys by a score of 20-6.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)