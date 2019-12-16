The Mountain West has reportedly found a new, and more lucrative, broadcasting partner.
The Sports Business Journal reported Monday that the Colorado Springs-based conference, home to Air Force and Colorado State, will shift rights to broadcast football and basketball games from ESPN to Fox Sports. The publication also reports that CBS Sports Network has renewed its deal with the conference.
Games are expected to be shown on FS1.
The deal will nearly triple the take for conference schools — minus Boise State and Hawaii, which negotiate separately — from $1.1M annually to around $3 million.
There is no immediate indication that the deal will impact start times for football games, which has been a point of contention for many fan bases. FS1 previously showed games in the late window Saturday nights, so the assumption is that the Mountain West contests would fill those slots. CBS Sports Network has also regularly shown games in the late slot, which generally means kickoffs between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m.
A message from The Gazette to a Mountain West spokesman was not immediately answered Monday evening.
Commissioner Craig Thompson said in October that late games were likely to remain part of the conference’s television plan, regardless of which network won the broadcasting rights.
FS1 is part of most cable packages, and the network can be purchased without cable through streaming services like Hulu, Fubu and Sling.
ESPN’s relationship with the Mountain West is expected to be reduced to bowl games and early season basketball tournaments, the Sports Business Journal reported.