AFA QB Sanders was ‘a slow dagger’ to Utah State
One of the treats of summer football media days are walking through the past season’s major moments with the players and coaches involved without the typical cloud of emotion.
Well, most of it.
“It was like a slow dagger,” Utah State coach Matt Wells said when recalling the performance of Air Force quarterback Isaiah Sanders in a 38-35 Falcons victory in late November. “They were running downhill, we couldn’t stop him, we couldn’t stop the fullback. It was one of the worst defensive performances I’ve ever seen at Utah State since I’ve been there.”
Sanders, a Palmer Ridge graduate, ran 44 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns in a spot start after Arion Worthman and Nate Romine were lost to injuries.
Wells said the team scrambled to find any video of the then-sophomore in action, as he had appeared only briefly the previous week but otherwise had no collegiate experience.
“Obviously there were a lot of people peeking at him in pregame, but it didn’t matter,” Wells said.
UNLV players lamented a late-game collapse against the Falcons that saw Air Force rally from a 27-point deficit on Oct. 14, while Colorado State’s Izzy Matthews and Josh Watson still couldn’t pinpoint what happened in a loss in which the Falcons outscored the Rams 38-14 down the stretch.
But it wasn’t all bad memories for Air Force opponents, as Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien had fond memories of a 44-19 victory that snapped a three-game skid in the series.
“For us to go out and play the way we did, we were kind of clicking on all cylinders that game and it was a huge confidence boost for us,” said Rypien, the Mountain West Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, “especially after not having success against them three years prior to that.”
Air Force cadets leave impression
For UNLV defensive lineman Jameer Outsey, a trip to the Air Force Academy last year will be long remembered because of the razzing he took from the cadets.
“I’ll never forget those crazy, crazy fans that were right behind us,” Outsey said. “That was fun. That was one of the most fun things in my whole entire college career. They were on me from the first kickoff until it was all said and done.
“Everything they said was crystal clear. You could turn around and have a full-blown conversation. There was definitely give-and-take.”
Running back wants a crack at NFL
The Mountain West spent much of its media summit in Las Vegas pounding its chest over its accomplishments, particularly having four players taken in the top 33 picks of this year’s NFL draft.
Lexington Thomas, a preseason first-team all-Mountain West pick at running back, wants to be in that position next year and is willing to do whatever he must to get there.
“You want me to hike the ball, go block somebody, throw the ball, so tackle somebody … I can do it all,” said Thomas, who ran for 1,336 yards and 17 touchdowns last year. “Honestly, I’ve got to catch some passes, I’ve got to do some special teams – return some punts and kicks – those are the three things I’ve got to do.”
‘Toxic’ environment
Personable Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich continues to steal the show at the annual conference get-together, from the personalized, comical gift bags he brings for his fellow coaches to the interesting company he keeps.
Last year Rolovich hired an Elvis Presley impersonator to follow him around during the media summit. This year he was accompanied by a Britney Spears lookalike.
brent briggeman, the gazette