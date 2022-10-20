Air Force men's basketball faces a unique challenge with the changing climate of collegiate hoops.

Putting players in the thunderbolt-adorned jerseys is one issue for coach Joe Scott, but keeping them from switching colors looms larger.

The transfer portal has enabled movement without having to sit out a year, and the Falcons' struggles are amplified by the commitment needed after two years, as well as the inability to bring players other programs can from the same portal.

A roster full of sophomores may be the perfect barometer — will second-year players like Jake Heidbreder and Ethan Taylor make it to the final year like current leaders — seniors Nikc Jackson, Camden Vander Zwaag and Carter Murphy? It's a question defining the program's outlook.

"It's a big difference from when I was here the first time," Scott said. "You can play right away. There are grad transfers (and) extra COVID years.

"It's a disadvantage, but I try not to look at anything in those terms. We're still coaching college basketball and I'm fortunate to coach guys who are coming here to get a great education."

The Falcons will boast a roster with just the three aforementioned seniors as their lone upperclassmen.

Basic training and even making it into the academy are an advantage. The players share an uphill induction into the program, and bond before ever touching a basketball.

As the young team continues to grow, the seniors are helping to make the process easier — trying their hand at creating a quality, on-base experience.

"It's about being there for them all the time, in all aspects of life," Jackson said. "On the court, back in the dorms — whatever we can do. It's a hard place to come in and be thrown into a lot of stuff at the same time."

Scott faced the challenge, albeit it an altered one, two decades ago. He built the Falcons into their most successful selves, capturing a bid into the 2004 NCAA Tournament.

Fans in the stands creating electricity is something the Falcons hope helps their cause, too — 19 opportunities to build a home record each represent a chance to build back the fanfare present in Clune Arena during Scott's first tenure.

"We have such a great, supportive community," Vander Zwaag said. "It's a big opportunity for us as seniors — having the most opportunities this year to show what we've got at our home stadium in front of our supporters."

A preseason poll tabbing the Falcons at last place in the Mountain West doesn't mean much to Scott and company.

Making sure today's roster largely resembles the one two years from now takes precedent, albeit a fully developed one.