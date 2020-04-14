The Mountain West joined its fellow Group of Five conferences in sending a letter to the NCAA on Tuesday in a preemptive action to allow for flexibility to deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus.
Multiple reports indicate the letter appealed for a four-year window of relaxed standards, including a reduction of the number of sports required for Division I status from 16 to as few as 12 and an elimination of a threshold for mandatory football attendance. Teams must currently average at least 15,000 in paid attendance at least once every two years to maintain status.
“The waivers of NCAA legislation would create a permissive environment, allowing each institution and conference across the Division I landscape the necessary flexibility to determine how best to proceed in making financial adjustments which are intended to preserve sports and opportunities for student-athletes,” said a statement from Craig Thompson, longtime commissioner of the Colorado Springs-based Mountain West.
A source within the Air Force athletic department called the academy the safest institution within the Mountain West when it comes to preserving sports because of federal backing.
The state schools, however, could face dire straits, particularly if football isn’t played in the fall.
“Right now everything is under consideration,” Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine said in a statement to The Gazette. “The MWC office staff and member athletic directors have been working collaboratively on the best way forward for the 2020-21 academic year, focused on preserving sports and student-athlete opportunities. These are challenging and uncertain financial times, but I’m committed to making sure Air Force athletics is in the best possible position to continue our upward trajectory.”
The Gazette learned that Mountain West athletic directors, at the urging of Pine, agreed to table discussions last week as opposed to agreeing to drastic actions before major variables have been determined — most notably the ability to play a football season and do so without limiting crowd sizes. Tuesday’s letter to the NCAA will allow for flexibility when and if the time comes for action.
The Mountain West co-signed the letter along with the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference and the Sun Belt.
Some sports cuts have already begun, with Cincinnati eliminating its men’s soccer team that had competed in the American Athletic Conference on Tuesday and wrestling being dropped by Old Dominion, which competes in the Mid-American Conference in that sport only.