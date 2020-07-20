The Mountain West has indefinitely postponed its football media days scheduled for next week.
The event had already been pushed from its annual in-person format to a virtual gathering, now it may not happen at all as college football scrambles to plan a season amid COVID-19.
The Colorado Springs-based conference will still announce its preseason predictions and awards, with the team predicted order of finish due for release Tuesday, the preseason all-Mountain West Team on Wednesday and the preseason Offensive, Defensive and Special teams Preseason Players of the Year coming out Thursday.
Monday’s postponement of media days does not necessarily mean anything for the prospects of playing the 2020 season in full and on time, but this is another sign that doing so faces long odds. Several Mountain West teams, including Air Force, have openings on the schedule created when the Big Ten and Pac-12 moved to conference-only schedules for this season to gain control of their protocols in the face of the coronavirus. A spring football season has been floated as a suggestion by some, including Air Force coach Troy Calhoun.
The Pac-12 indefinitely postponed its media day Monday just hours before the Mountain West did the same.
“Any future decisions and announcements will take place at the appropriate time,” the Mountain West said in a statement announcing the delay of the event that was planned to take place online from July 27-29.