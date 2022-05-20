The Mountain West will scrap its division format, starting with the 2023 football season.
The conference has long hinted at the move that it announced on Friday, though it didn’t offer any specifics on what the scheduling model or tiebreaker policies will look like. Those specifics will be announced in the coming weeks, the Colorado Springs-based conference said.
“Our membership has been working on concepts since last summer, as part of our strategic planning for the future of the Mountain West,” Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement. “A single-division approach provides maximum flexibility to adapt the conference schedule as the landscape continues to evolve, while also allowing member institutions to play each other more frequently.”
Without divisions, the two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference games will meet in the Mountain West Championship game. The format currently pairs the winners of the two divisions.
“The enhanced structure will ensure the top two teams meet in the championship game and put the Mountain West in the best position for a place in the College Football Playoff,” the conference said in a social media post.
Had a no-division format been in place in 2019, Air Force would have participated in the conference championship game. The Falcons finished that season 7-1 in Mountain West action, but the lone conference loss came to 8-0 Boise State, which is also in the Mountain Division. As a result, the Broncos hosted and easily defeated Hawaii in the championship game after the Rainbow Warriors had gone 5-3 in winning the conference’s West Division.
Instead of facing Air Force, which was ranked in the Top 25 at the time, the Broncos played a lesser opponent that did not help its strength of schedule. Memphis, which had an identical 11-1 record, was instead the Group of Five representative in a lucrative New Years Six game, facing Penn State in the Cotton Bowl.
Thompson first spoke publicly about the possibility of moving away from divisions in July 2021, noting at the time that the only certainty with such a move was that key rivalries like Colorado State vs. Wyoming would be protected and continued to be played annually.