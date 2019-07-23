HENDERSON, Nev. • The next Mountain West television contract will generate more money for its member schools.
That was among the only certainties commissioner Craig Thompson was willing to offer in a vague annual address on Tuesday as Mountain West Media Days opened in a resort in the Las Vegas area.
The Colorado Springs-based conference is approaching the end of its current television contract, which has become notorious to some Air Force fans for its many 8:30 p.m. kickoff times. Thompson said the Mountain West has negotiated with CBS, is currently in talks with ESPN, and should have a deal in place by the fall.
“It gets to be a Rubik’s Cube with us,” Thompson said of filling the needs of the dozen conference football-playing members, some of whom are in the Pacific Time Zone and are less impacted by the late kickoffs and some of whom want to utilize digital streams and platforms in different ways.
“It’s really going to be a compromise at the end of the day.”
The deal will be shorter than some of the other contracts signed around the nation, Thompson said. The American Athletic Conference, for example, is about to enter into a 12-year deal with ESPN. Don’t expect the next Mountain West pact to cover more than a handful of years.
Speaking of the American, Thompson said he has “zero conversation” with any Mountain West members about leaving to take the potential opening created by UConn’s departure.
Air Force, Colorado State and Boise State have been mentioned by national media as potential candidates for that spot if the AAC opts to fill the opening.