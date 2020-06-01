The Mountain West slashed travel expenses and postseason tournaments in a series of cost-cutting moves announced Monday.
The conference baseball, tennis and women’s soccer tournaments are all canceled for the 2020-21 school year. Baseball (and softball, which Air Force does not offer) will see series cut from three days to two, with a single game and a doubleheader. The track and field championships for indoor and outdoor as well as the golf tournaments will be but one day apiece and the swimming and diving championships will be held at separate venues over the course of three days.
These changes, along with an 18-percent reduction in conference operating budget, elimination of multiple conference meetings and a shift to a 16-match modified double-round robin volleyball tournament were among the sweeping measures announced after the conference’s board of directors met to devise a plan to stay afloat amid financial woes caused by the coronavirus.
“The Mountain West board of directors and directors of athletics have collaborated for the past several weeks developing potential options to address the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement. “The focus of this effort has been to protect opportunities for student-athletes and to maintain the intercollegiate athletics offerings at each member institution, which are so integral to the fabric of the respective campuses. These unprecedented times demand creative solutions and great work has been done at the institutional level and collectively as a conference.”
The conference also convened a health and safety advisory group, which includes Air Force associate athletic director of sports medicine Lt. Col. Joel Dixon. The group will “provide guidance as the league prepares for the return of athletics activities, including team gatherings, practices, conditioning and competition.”
The Colorado Springs-based league followed NCAA guidelines in voting to allow in-person workouts for all sports to begin Monday. Each school will have the discretion to determine within its own state, local and campus guidelines what shape that return will take.
The board of directors also announced that Air Force superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria will continue his role as the MW representative to the NCAA Presidential Forum.