LAS VEGAS — The Mountain West is betting on itself. For now.
Addressing media for the first time since the latest round of conference realignment ignited with the announced departure of UCLA and USC from the Pac-12, Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said the Colorado Springs-based conference is content with its current configuration.
“We don’t have to do anything,” Thompson said during remarks Wednesday morning that opened Mountain West Media Days at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
“Many of the things will have to be reactionary; they’re out of our control,” added Thompson, who said that as nice as the idea of the 12 member schools banding together sounds to him, the reality is that “man’s loyalty is as strong as his options.”
Thompson said he has fielded six to 10 calls from programs inquiring about joining the Mountain West, which counts Air Force and Colorado State among its members. He said the membership’s general opinion is that it will only expand if the correct situation presents itself, and that also could remain the mindset even if Boise State and San Diego State or anyone else should depart for the Pac-12.
“You expand, because you have to as necessity for survival or the value that a new member brings to you,” Thompson said. “We don’t have to be in that mode. We have a very solid base.”
There have been moves to help secure the league. The conference tripled its exit fee to around $15 million (three years of media rights) in April 2021.
The league also attempted to strengthen itself by scrapping its division format in football, creating a stronger path for the league’s top team to gain access to a lucrative New Year's Six Bowl.
Thompson also alluded to merger talks with Conference USA from a decade ago, leaving open the possibility that a comparable merger could be an option in the future.
But the overriding message from Thompson was that the Mountain West’s best course of action may be to do nothing beyond build the programs it already has and find advantages in what the changing landscape presents. His example was that, if the Pac-12 eventually dissolves and its schools join existing conferences based outside the Pacific and Mountain time zones, the Mountain West could find itself positioned to be the only conference able to provide games for late slots on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
“If you can imagine a world where we’re the only conference in the West paying in those windows, it increases our value,” Thompson said.
Teams reshuffling is not a new development. Since 2011, 67 of the 131 programs in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision have shifted or have announced plans to switched conferences.
The concern for Thompson isn’t necessarily stemming that tide of movement but ensuring that the Mountain West members continue to play at the highest level college football offers (now the FBS) as revenue discrepancies in programs grow larger and superconferences gather and explore their options.
“It is what it is,” Thompson said of the myriad issues he discussed, which also included Name, Image, Likeness payments to student-athletes, the transfer portal and the College Football Playoff’s decision not to expand. “We’re going to play and compete.”