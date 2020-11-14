Joe Scott may technically be a newcomer to the Mountain West, but fellow coaches around the conference seem to know what to expect with Scott back at Air Force.
Scott's Falcons won the program's lone Mountain West title in 2004, and that hasn't been forgotten.
“I loved Joe’s teams back then with (Nick) Welch and (Jacob) Burtschi and all those guys,” said San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher, the lone head coach in the conference whose time in the league stretches back to Scott’s first go-round with Air Force from 2000-2004. Dutcher was an assistant under Steve Fisher with the Aztecs during that time.
“Joe did a great job coaching them. I remember the arena was full of fans and it was electric in there. I’m sure that’s what his thoughts are again, to put that kind of team on the floor, to fill that building and contend for a title. It’s great to have Joe back in the league. He knows the league as well as anybody, so I know he’ll have his team prepared and playing good basketball again under him at Air Force.”
The Colorado Springs-based conference held virtual media days Wednesday and Thursday, and though most coaches lacked Dutcher’s firsthand memories of facing Scott’s previous Falcons teams, the reputation those squads earned has lasted.
“He’s a terrific coach,” said Colorado State coach Niko Medved, who was an assistant at the Rams when they faced Scott’s teams at Denver. “His teams execute. They play tough, hard-nosed basketball. I have no doubt he’ll do a terrific job at Air Force and they will be a team to be reckoned with.”
Medved left Colorado State for five years before returning as coach. That gap provides at least a glimpse into what Scott must have found in returning to the Falcons after 16 years.
“I think you come back and for me sometimes it was like Groundhog Day, you feel like I never left and it comes back to you,” Medved said. “But you also realize you were gone for a period of time and things do change; there’s new people and there’s a new energy. So I think there’s a little bit of both of those things.”
Fresno State coach Justin Hutson entered the league as an assistant in 2006, so he has seen Air Force’s evolution from a team that still had Scott’s recruits through what it transitioned into in recent years.
“I think the emphasis out of the offense is what’s different,” Hutson said. “Being in the Mountain West conference as many years as I have, I think each offense, some of the shell is the same, but the emphasis on what you’re trying to get becomes different with each coach.”
Scott said he has changed as a coach, but he sees offensive basketball as being limited to 10-12 basic approaches and everybody simply operates within those confines. He said his approach comes down to spacing, timing and skill; so some of that might indeed look familiar to when he was first here. At least that’s the hope.
“I think accountability, discipline, all those things that are a part of the Air Force Academy, he will evolve as a coach as we all do,” Dutcher said. “The game doesn’t stay the same; it changes every year. He will evolve what he’s doing based on lessons he’s learned along the way at Princeton and as an assistant at Georgia and he’ll bring all of that and continue to be the coach that he’s always been, which is one that requires accountability and discipline in his program.”