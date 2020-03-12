Air Force cancels spring sports season following decisions from Mountain West, NCAA

The playing fields will be silent at the Air Force Academy and remain that way through the fall.
The final dominoes fell Thursday evening when the Mountain West announced the cancellation of all spring sports as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and the academy followed by also cancelling its sports that compete outside the conference.
In a span of 24 hours, Air Force progressed from business as usual for spring sports to planning to compete without spectators to postponing events to fully canceling the season.
"This decision follows the recent announcement from the NCAA to cancel all of its winter and spring championships," the Colorado Springs-based Mountain West said in a statement.
Air Force competes in baseball as well as men's and women's tennis and track and field as a member of the Mountain West. The Falcons are members of the Southern Conference in lacrosse. The men's and women's gymnastics teams compete as part of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation.
After a number of postponements began to crescendo, the seismic shift hit Thursday when the the NCAA canceled all remaining championships for the season.
While the headliner of that was the elimination of basketball's March Madness, it also whisked away title hopes this weekend for the Falcons rifle team and runners Maria Mettler (5,000 meters) and Michael Rhoads (800 meters) in indoor track. Mettler was to enter the event ranked ninth nationally, while Rhoads was going into his third national meet ranked fourth.
The Mountain West's announcement also included a "moratorium on all on-campus and off-campus in-person recruiting activities for the foreseeable future."
An Air Force spokesman said as of Thursday evening there were no clear answers on how that would impact the Falcons.
As for spring football, the Falcons remain on schedule for their final two practices on Monday and Wednesday; though a spokesman stressed that all schedules at this point remain fluid. Any practices would be closed to the public, as the academy is closed to visitors.