The Mountain West released its basketball schedules on Friday, and they contain key changes on the women’s side.
For the men, the format remains largely the game, except games will be played primarily on Tuesdays (instead of Wednesdays) and Saturdays. The Air Force men open the conference schedule on Dec. 29 at home vs. Utah State, draw open dates on Jan. 12 and March 6 and, because of the imbalance of the 18-game schedule in an 11-team league, will not play at Nevada or host Boise State.
The surprises came in the women’s schedule, which is no longer set up as a mirror to the men’s schedule. In the past, for example, if the Air Force men played at Colorado State, the women would be at home against the Rams on that day.
This year, as a reaction to COVID-19 and an attempt to limit travel, the women’s schedule is not tied to the men’s in any way. For the Air Force women, road trips include a swing where they’ll play at San Diego State on a Thursday (Dec. 31), then catch UNLV on Saturday (Jan. 2). They’ll also lump trips to San Jose State (Jan. 21) and Fresno State (Jan. 23).
In the past, those likely would have required four out-and-back trips from the Denver airport, which itself is a 1-hour, 15-minute bus ride from the academy.
“The back and forth is brutal,” Air Force coach Chris Gobrecht said. “Anything we can do to bring that down, I think everybody is going to be excited about.
“I think it will be a really nice experiment to see how this will work.”
Also, the Mountain West will no longer squeeze a game in on the Thursday prior to the opening of the conference tournament on the following Sunday. Doing so in the past created an advantage for the team that didn’t draw a game that day, particularly if they then didn’t have to participate in the play-in day at the tournament. That scenario left Air Force playing against Boise State in the second round of the tournament last year with the Falcons playing their fourth game in eight days while the Broncos were playing their second in that time.
This year, an extra game is squeezed into the schedule in mid-January instead of the week before the conference tournament.
“All coaches were in agreement on that, so I was happy that they honored that,” Gobrecht said.
Because the schedules are no longer mirrors of each other, the possibility for men’s and women’s doubleheaders exists. Air Force men and women are scheduled to both play at home on Jan. 16, Jan. 30, Feb. 13, and March 2.
The Air Force men are entering their first year under coach Joe Scott, who returns after previously leading the Falcons to a Mountain West championship in 2004. The Air Force women have improved their win total in four straight seasons under Gobrecht and return the full roster from a squad that posted a program-best 7-11 record in conference play in 2019-20.
Practice begins next week, with teams able to open on Nov. 25. Air Force has not yet released its nonconference schedules.
Air Force men’s basketball conference schedule
Vs. Utah State, Dec. 29
At Boise State, Jan. 2
At New Mexico, Jan. 5
Vs. UNLV, Jan. 9
Vs. San Jose State, Jan. 16
At Colorado State, Jan. 19
At Wyoming, Jan. 23
Vs. San Diego State, Jan. 26
Vs. New Mexico, Jan. 30
At Fresno State, Feb. 2
At San Jose State, Feb. 6
Vs. Nevada, Feb. 9
Vs. Wyoming, Feb. 13
At San Diego State, Feb. 16
Vs. Colorado State, Feb. 20
At UNLV, Feb. 23
At Utah State, Feb. 27
Vs. Fresno State, March 2
Air Force women’s basketball conference schedule
At San Diego State, Dec. 31
At UNLV, Jan. 2
At Colorado State, Jan. 9
Vs. Boise State, Jan. 13
Vs. UNLV, Jan. 16
Vs. San Diego State, Jan. 18
At San Jose State, Jan. 21
At Fresno State, Jan. 23
At Boise State, Jan. 27
Vs. Utah State, Jan. 30
At New Mexico, Feb. 3
Vs. Wyoming, Feb. 6
Vs. Fresno State, Feb. 11
Vs. San Jose State, Feb. 13
At Wyoming, Feb. 20
Vs. Colorado State, Feb. 24
At Utah State, Feb. 27
Vs. Nevada, March 2