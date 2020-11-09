The Mountain West has scrapped its basketball scheduling format for one it hopes will mitigate the challenges provided by COVID-19.
Teams will play 20 games over 11 weeks, with opponents facing each other in two-game series at the same location one day apart. Teams will have five home and five road series as opposed to traveling for nine individual road games under the previous 18-game model.
The conference schedule will begin in December and run through the last week of February, allowing flexibility should games need to be rescheduled.
Though the specific schedule and opponents have not been released, a 10-opponent format should allow for the 11-team conference to have teams all face each other for a pair of games either at home or on the road. Under the previous format, teams would miss one opponent at home an other on the road each season.
This format, which will be in effect for men’s and women’s basketball, was adopted only for this year because of the coronavirus.
In a press release, the Colorado Springs-based conference said it was emphasizing “the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff while significantly reducing travel.”
Non-conference games will also be played, with teams allowed to begin on Nov. 25. Air Force has not released a schedule but has said the men will likely open Thanksgiving weekend.
The Air Force men’s basketball team will open the new era under coach Joe Scott, who returns to the program after leading it to its only conference title in 2004. The Falcons women are looking to build momentum from their best-ever Mountain West season a year ago with the full roster returning intact.